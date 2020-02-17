COIL LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE TO FURTHER EXPAND DIRECT SALES TO A WORLDWIDE CUSTOMER BASE UNDER THE ALOXIDE® BRAND

COIL, world leader in aluminium anodising, is launching its new website, to promote direct sales of premium quality products marketed under the ALOXIDE® brand and to provide e-commerce services for a new user experience.

v The all-new digital identity, reflecting a modern and innovative ALOXIDE® brand

The new ALOXIDE® website, www.aloxide.com, provides a new showcase for the Company, highlighting COIL's unique know-how and high-quality product range. COIL is the worldwide reference for anodised aluminium with an exceptional dimensional capacity in the widest range of gloss, textures and colours. ALOXIDE® is available in a complete range of anodic film thicknesses covering technical applications through to high end architectural facades.

This new website, which has been completely redesigned, puts special emphasis on ALOXIDE®, a range of pure and authentic anodised aluminium products with optimal durability and a genuine metallic finish for the architectural and industrial sectors.

ALOXIDE® draws on the expertise of COIL, which, for over 45 years, has been the only continuous subcontractor for the major aluminium flat-rolled products producers in Europe, meeting the most demanding international quality standards, according to very precise specifications.

ALOXIDE® products have been popular with high-end luxury brands for many years and are used worldwide in architecture to adorn residential, commercial and institutional buildings designed by the world’s leading international architects.

v An improved platform to enhance customer experience in just a few clicks

This new website offers not only a modern graphic design, but also an in-depth discovery of the Company's values and services. Browsing is straightforward and easy, with three main entry points: the ALOXIDE® process, the scope of the product range and the premium quality of its products and services.

While browsing, visitors can learn more about the Company's creativity, its eco-responsibility, search for a specific type of finish or colour, or simply explore and discover how ALOXIDE® products were used in major architectural projects.

The site also features an e-commerce section for professionals: technical data sheets, information on product availability, online quote requests, and contact information are new features available for an improved user experience. As well as being more interactive, the website also provides easy access to additional information of a more technical nature: guides, simplified sample requests, assistance dedicated to the implementation of architectural projects.

The new website was launched in UK English on 14th February 2020 and will soon be available in US English, Chinese, Russian and the leading European languages.

“The development of our image through the ALOXIDE® brand highlights the motivation that today drives our commercial strategy in a global market. Our new website extends the reach of our leadership in the anodised aluminium sector and embodies our desire to offer an ever larger range of products to our customers with all the benefits and guarantees from our unrivalled experience in the sector," states Tim Hutton, COIL's Chief Executive Officer.

About COIL

COIL is the world's leading anodiser in the building and industrial sectors and trades under the ALOXIDE® brand name.

Anodising is an electrochemical process which develops a natural, protective oxide layer on the surface of aluminium and can be coloured in a range of UV-proof finishes. It gives the metal excellent resistance to corrosion and/or reinforces its functional qualities. Anodising preserves all the natural and ecological properties of aluminium; it retains its high rigidity and excellent strength-to-weight ratio, its non-magnetic properties, its exceptional resistance to corrosion. The metal remains totally and repeatedly recyclable through simple re-melting. Anodised aluminium is used in a wide variety of industries and applications: architecture, design, manufacturing and the automotive sector.



COIL deploys an industrial model that creates value by leveraging its unique know-how, its operational excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its people. COIL has around 130 employees in Belgium and Germany and generated a turnover of around €30 million in 2019.

Listed on Euronext Growth Paris | Isin: BE0160342011 | Reuters: ALCOI.PA | Bloomberg: ALCOI: FP

For more information, please visit www.aloxide.com

Contacts

COIL

Tim Hutton | Chief Executive Officer

tim.hutton@coil.be | Tél. : +32 (0)11 88 01 88 CALYPTUS

Cyril Combe

cyril.combe@calyptus.net | Tél. : +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68

