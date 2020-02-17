Statement

17 February 2020 – Alstom confirms being in discussions with Bombardier regarding a possible acquisition of Bombardier Transportation by Alstom.

Discussions are on-going. No final decision has been made.

Alstom will inform the public of any material developments in this respect.

