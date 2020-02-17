The share buy-back programme runs as from 21 August 2019 and up to and including 31 March 2020. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1,000 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 47/2019 of 30 October 2019. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of shares Average

purchase price Transaction value in DKK Accumulated, last announcement 3,428,250 224.22 768,688,900 10 February 2020 22,883 270.84 6,197,618 11 February 2020 23,000 273.00 6,278,920 12 February 2020 21,957 275.77 6,055,128 13 February 2020 21,724 273.56 5,942,826 14 February 2020 22,891 272.74 6,243,211 Accumulated under the programme 3,540,705 225.78 799,406,603

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 3,540,705 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.57% of the share capital.

