The share buy-back programme runs as from 21 August 2019 and up to and including 31 March 2020. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1,000 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 47/2019 of 30 October 2019. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of shares
| Average
purchase price
|Transaction value in DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|3,428,250
|224.22
|768,688,900
|10 February 2020
|22,883
|270.84
|6,197,618
|11 February 2020
|23,000
|273.00
|6,278,920
|12 February 2020
|21,957
|275.77
|6,055,128
|13 February 2020
|21,724
|273.56
|5,942,826
|14 February 2020
|22,891
|272.74
|6,243,211
|Accumulated under the programme
|3,540,705
|225.78
|799,406,603
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 3,540,705 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.57% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact person: Simon Hagbart Madsen, tel. +45 89 89 71 85.
