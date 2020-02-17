Portland, Maine, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Portland, Maine’s music scene gains national recognition , Portland Bach Experience is once again breaking down barriers to classical music through its 12-day festival this June. Known for its innovative performances and nationally-acclaimed artists, Portland Bach Experience will present more than two dozen events with locations in Portland and throughout Southern and Coastal Maine. The festival runs from June 3rd to June 14th, 2020.

Dr. Emily Isaacson , founder and artistic director, is planning a wide variety of musical experiences for all ages, including Bach and Beer, Picnic Performances, Handel Happy Hour, BachBends Yoga, and intimate salons where attendees can meet the musicians.

“Live music by talented artists has the power to move all people,” said Dr. Isaacson. “Our goal is to take this incredible art outside of traditional concert halls and into everyday venues where people already gather – to make it accessible to everyone. Why ask people to pause their lives to go hear music when we can bring world-renowned music and performers to them?”d

The festival includes ensembles from solo cello to full orchestra, but regardless of who is performing, Dr. Isaacson likes to rethink the traditional. This year, she will conduct “Vivaldi and his Virtuosa,” a program of Vivaldi works with a 13-person all-female orchestra featuring 2020 GRAMMY-nominated soprano, Teresa Wakim . “Vivaldi and his Virtuosa” will be performed in a traditional concert hall at The Episcopal Church of Saint Mary in Falmouth and as a picnic performance at Halo at The Point at Thompson’s Point in Portland.

"I'm so looking forward to bringing this energetic and passionate program of Vivaldi's solo vocal works in ‘Vivaldi and his Virtuosa’ to Portland audiences! It is so refreshing to perform with an all-female orchestra led by a female conductor,” said Wakim. “Vivaldi's music at the time was performed by women and girls at the Pieta in Venice, so this adds another level of historically-informed performance! Also, a little dose of Girl Power!”

"Part of my goal with this festival is to bring world-class music into experiences that are meaningful and accessible to different people at different stages in life, regardless of whether they are familiar with classical music. We are breaking down the barriers to this music by providing opportunities to hear live performances while doing yoga, while drinking a beer with friends, and while your kids dance along,” said Dr. Isaacson.

Tickets for the Portland Bach Experience June Festival go on sale on March 1, 2020 at www.portlandbachexperience.com.





About Portland Bach Experience

Portland Bach Experience (PBE) is a nonprofit organization with a mission to enliven, strengthen, and connect communities by creating world-class, high-touch classical music experiences for everyone.

PBE believes live music bridges generations, connects friends, and strengthens communities. That’s why programming includes a wide range of events for people of all ages and interests, including full orchestral performances, intimate salons in private homes and art galleries, public sing-alongs, outdoor performances, educational lectures, and hands-on events for children.

Portland Bach Experience began in 2017 as a week-long festival in June, and has expanded to include an Oktoberfest weekend and the Portland Nutcracker Experience in December, as well as other classical music events throughout the year. PBE is led by founder and artistic director Dr. Emily Isaacason, who was named the “Maine Artist of the Year” by the Maine Arts Commission and one of “50 Mainers Leading the State” by Maine Magazine.

The Portland Bach Experience June Festival 2020 is funded in part by the Maine Office of Tourism, as well as the Maine Arts Commission, an independent state agency supported by the National Endowment for the Arts.



