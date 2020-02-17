Company Announcement no. 4/2020

On February 5, 2020 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 10.0m, to be executed during the period from February 5, 2020 to July 31, 2020.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:

Date



Number of shares Average

purchase price

(DKK per share) Amount (DKK) Accumulated under the program as of last announcement: 11,874 714.25 8,481,033 February 10, 2020 1,500 699.63 1,049,448 February 11, 2020 1,386 699.01 968,822 February 12, 2020 281 702.69 197,456 February 13, 2020 949 702.00 666,200 February 14, 2020 965 702.33 677,747 Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 16,955 710.16 12,040,706

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 795,607 treasury shares corresponding to 2.0% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 8.4m (approx. DKK 62.4m) remain to be executed under the program.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822, +45 2892 8881)

