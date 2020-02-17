Dublin, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Online Retailing, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As shoppers continue to shift away from visiting physical stores and gravitate towards the convenience of shopping via digital channels, UK online spend is set to reach 75bn by 2024, rising 30.4% over the next five years. Online Channel is forecast to account for 19.8% of UK retail spend by 2024, with Clothing & Footwear remaining the largest product sector as retailers continue to provide a seamless online shopping experience.



Clothing specialists continue to develop their online proposition with many players now offering easy to use credit options like Clearpay and Klarna's buy now, pay later, driving online conversion and giving shoppers another reason to choose the online channel over stores. Often first to market with tech developments, ASOS last week launched its See my fit' augmented reality tool which enables browsers to view selected items of clothing on different size models to help with purchase decisions and potentially reduce return rates.



Despite the online channel making up only a small proportion of the Food & Grocery market (7.3% in 2019), this sector will be the biggest contributor in terms of online value growth over the next five years, rising 5.0bn to reach 16.2bn, making it the second largest product category behind Clothing & Footwear. Although just over one third of UK online shoppers have purchased Food & Grocery online in the past 12 months, compared to almost two thirds that have bought Clothing & Footwear online, food spend is set to rise sharply as shoppers continue to seek convenience, become more comfortable buying a wider range of items and grocers improve fulfilment times.



As growth in physical store sales continues to elude many retailers, particularly in non-food product sectors, investment should be focused online to ensure websites and fulfilment options are constantly improved, in order to remain competitive.



The UK Online Retailing 2019-2024 report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the online channel in the UK, the main trends and hot issues, major players and consumer shopping behaviour. It also provides forecasts to 2024 across key retail sectors.



Scope

Spend via online marketplaces such as Amazon and eBay (on brand new products only) is set to rise 53.9% between 2019-2024e as consumers look to marketplaces for wide product choice.

The percentage of online shoppers that have purchased clothing & footwear is 64.7%, by far the highest penetration of all the sectors with greater shopper numbers contributing to clothing & footwear being the biggest sector in terms of online spend.

Spend via mobile devices is forecast to continue rising rapidly to account for 41.8% of UK online spend by 2024e, as tablet spend declines.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview



2. Market Size



3. Market Structure



4. Manufacturers & Brands



5. Taxation & Retail

5.1. Taxation

5.2. Retail Prices



6. The Smoking Population



7. Production & Trade

7.1. Production

7.2. Imports

7.3. Exports



8. Operating Constraints

8.1. Advertising Restrictions

8.2. Health Warnings/Labeling Requirements

8.3. Other Restrictions



9. Company Profiles



10. Prospects & Forecasts



11. Appendix

11.1. What is this Report About?

11.2. Time Frame

11.3. Product Category Coverage

11.4. Methodology



Companies Mentioned



Amazon

ASOS

H&M

Topshop

New Look

IKEA

Marks & Spencer

Instagram

Pinterest

MADE.com

Wayfair

John Lewis

Next

Boots

Superdrug

Hermes

DPD

Tesco

Sainsbury's

PrettyLittleThing

boohoo.com

Very.co.uk

H&M

Debenhams

WH Smith

In Motion

Waterstones

Foyles

Primark

B&M

Home Bargains

Poundland

The Range

Ocado

Waitrose

Aldi

Lidl

DFS

ScS

Dreams

Sofology

Swoon

AO.com

Loaf

Eve

Simba

Emma

Bensons

Casper

Drunk Elephant

Space NK

& Other Stories

Facebook

L'Oreal

Feelunique

Dunelm

Worldstores

YouTube

Zara

Urban Outfitters

Google

Audible

World of Books

Sports Direct

ASDA

B&Q

Wilko

Argos

Wickes

Bunnings

Currys

Dixons

Carphone Warehouse

PC World

Littlewoods

O2

GAME

Iceland

Holland & Barrett

Thorntons

Hotel Chocolat

Poundshop.com

The Body Shop

Lush

Zavvi

Google Play

Playstation Network

Microsoft

Collect+

Doddle

InPost

Royal Mail

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3f35vs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900