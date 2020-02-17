17 February 2020
Announcement no. 12/2020

Alm. Brand – Weekly report on share buybacks

In the period 10 February 2020 to 14 February 2020, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 4.2 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group’s share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.

In aggregate, shares of DKK 211.1 million have been bought back, equivalent to 89.9% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 189.3 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 94.6% of this programme.

Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 7:

DateNo. of
shares		Average purchase price (DKK)Transaction value
 (DKK)
10 February 202015.19560,37917.322
11 February 202013.12360,74797.091
12 February 202013.12361,35805.096
13 February 202013.81461,10844.035
14 February 202013.81462,01856.606
Accumulated during the period69.06961,104.220.151
Accumulated under the share buyback programme3.726.79556,65211.116.578

Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.

Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,552,394 own shares, equivalent to 2.3% of the share capital.

Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investor Relations Manager Mikael Bo Larsen, on tel. +45 51438002.


Detailed transaction data

 10 February 2020 11 February 2020 12 February 2020 13 February 2020 14 February 2020
 Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK
XCSE15.19560,37 13.12360,74 9.50061,35 13.81461,10 13.81462,01
TRQX0  0  0  0  0 
TRQM0  0  0  0  0 
BATE0  0  0  0  0 
BATD0  0  0  0  0 
CHIX0  0  0  0  0 
CHID0  0  0  0  0 
Total15.19560,37 13.12360,74 13.12361,35 13.81461,10 13.81462,01


10 February 2020
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
15.19560,37  
14860,85XCSE20200210 9:09:08.582000
17060,85XCSE20200210 9:09:08.582000
3060,75XCSE20200210 9:05:12.545000
33460,75XCSE20200210 9:19:29.038000
34360,60XCSE20200210 13:44:33.478000
52360,55XCSE20200210 10:03:19.774000
36760,55XCSE20200210 10:07:34.573000
29760,55XCSE20200210 10:20:18.914000
15760,55XCSE20200210 10:20:18.914000
65860,55XCSE20200210 13:21:37.704000
23660,50XCSE20200210 9:38:46.997000
11860,50XCSE20200210 9:38:46.997000
9960,50XCSE20200210 14:28:51.284000
28360,50XCSE20200210 14:29:16.294000
8260,45XCSE20200210 10:25:44.986000
29160,45XCSE20200210 10:25:44.986000
160,45XCSE20200210 10:25:44.986000
5860,40XCSE20200210 10:34:39.227000
25560,40XCSE20200210 10:34:39.272000
48360,40XCSE20200210 12:14:06.557000
6260,40XCSE20200210 12:40:37.929000
75760,40XCSE20200210 12:40:37.929000
4.19560,37XCSE20200210 16:37:16.684553
17260,35XCSE20200210 12:14:12.108000
32660,35XCSE20200210 12:20:26.129000
11760,30XCSE20200210 16:29:30.866035
1.35660,30XCSE20200210 16:29:30.866069
32160,25XCSE20200210 10:48:12.390000
10260,25XCSE20200210 11:16:49.192000
36860,25XCSE20200210 14:30:55.260000
8660,10XCSE20200210 15:17:37.301278
45060,10XCSE20200210 15:19:13.728733
43460,10XCSE20200210 15:22:13.600000
31960,10XCSE20200210 15:38:13.729000
31160,10XCSE20200210 15:49:22.057000
31760,05XCSE20200210 15:08:31.135000
10560,00XCSE20200210 15:15:16.618000
42460,00XCSE20200210 15:49:49.956907
4060,00XCSE20200210 15:49:50.452137


11 February 2020
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
13.12360,74  
3060,60XCSE20200211 9:03:08.818000
17760,60XCSE20200211 9:14:37.525000
38660,60XCSE20200211 9:14:37.525000
32860,70XCSE20200211 9:23:58.209000
26360,45XCSE20200211 9:39:50.434000
8860,45XCSE20200211 9:39:50.434000
31660,25XCSE20200211 9:54:29.242000
32160,40XCSE20200211 10:03:24.487000
9860,35XCSE20200211 10:15:51.879000
21760,35XCSE20200211 10:15:58.896000
2460,35XCSE20200211 10:15:58.896000
32060,35XCSE20200211 10:32:59.198000
22760,45XCSE20200211 10:41:30.267000
10860,45XCSE20200211 10:41:30.268000
31260,35XCSE20200211 11:00:34.542000
42260,80XCSE20200211 11:45:38.658000
85260,95XCSE20200211 12:19:23.433000
21360,75XCSE20200211 12:45:31.272000
9460,75XCSE20200211 12:45:31.272000
31860,65XCSE20200211 13:17:00.445000
2460,60XCSE20200211 13:35:49.159000
9060,60XCSE20200211 13:51:11.974000
25060,65XCSE20200211 14:25:30.621000
1.07660,75XCSE20200211 14:50:10.952000
32660,85XCSE20200211 15:10:06.742000
32161,00XCSE20200211 15:23:45.213000
16461,05XCSE20200211 15:38:58.017000
15561,05XCSE20200211 15:39:00.734000
8261,05XCSE20200211 16:02:46.581000
23661,05XCSE20200211 16:03:36.841000
1.10061,00XCSE20200211 16:16:00.403495
6261,00XCSE20200211 16:16:00.945790
24961,00XCSE20200211 16:24:17.333623
561,00XCSE20200211 16:24:17.333623
24661,00XCSE20200211 16:24:17.333623
3.62360,74XCSE20200211 16:28:07.740058


12 February 2020
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
13.12361,35  
3060,40XCSE20200212 9:03:05.600000
30760,65XCSE20200212 9:12:42.015000
43560,85XCSE20200212 9:28:32.340000
72261,05XCSE20200212 9:40:47.710000
2261,05XCSE20200212 10:30:10.325000
55161,05XCSE20200212 10:30:10.326000
58361,05XCSE20200212 10:41:53.502000
19061,05XCSE20200212 10:42:44.651000
31961,15XCSE20200212 10:46:43.422000
39761,05XCSE20200212 11:33:30.140000
8761,05XCSE20200212 12:13:00.769000
17761,05XCSE20200212 12:18:01.194000
13961,25XCSE20200212 12:29:37.116000
27561,25XCSE20200212 12:29:37.116000
60161,25XCSE20200212 12:55:15.927000
28861,25XCSE20200212 13:02:54.051000
10561,25XCSE20200212 13:02:54.051000
53661,45XCSE20200212 13:51:58.338000
50661,55XCSE20200212 14:56:15.426000
34161,85XCSE20200212 15:11:27.715000
71461,85XCSE20200212 15:11:27.715000
31061,75XCSE20200212 15:37:30.289000
31661,75XCSE20200212 16:08:56.349000
1161,80XCSE20200212 16:11:34.684000
11761,80XCSE20200212 16:11:34.684000
6461,80XCSE20200212 16:11:34.684000
12361,80XCSE20200212 16:12:35.493000
2761,80XCSE20200212 16:12:35.493000
3161,80XCSE20200212 16:12:35.493000
36461,75XCSE20200212 16:23:13.334000
5461,70XCSE20200212 16:25:49.907000
45061,70XCSE20200212 16:25:49.907000
30861,65XCSE20200212 16:44:18.145000
3.62361,35DASI20200212 17:26:28.226503


13 February 2020
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
13.81461,10  
3061,70XCSE20200213 9:08:57.077000
44661,55XCSE20200213 9:12:54.881000
42861,70XCSE20200213 9:27:24.789000
31861,55XCSE20200213 9:42:08.402000
36261,50XCSE20200213 9:47:22.791000
3461,25XCSE20200213 10:15:42.712000
39761,25XCSE20200213 10:15:42.712000
30161,10XCSE20200213 10:29:34.831000
14661,10XCSE20200213 10:29:34.831000
21861,10XCSE20200213 10:39:56.327000
30661,10XCSE20200213 10:39:56.327000
31161,10XCSE20200213 11:02:16.454000
31161,00XCSE20200213 11:07:05.119000
28861,15XCSE20200213 11:31:17.769000
1661,15XCSE20200213 11:31:17.769000
2261,15XCSE20200213 11:31:17.769000
32360,90XCSE20200213 11:47:54.925000
7860,65XCSE20200213 12:18:44.723000
24460,65XCSE20200213 12:18:44.723000
11560,70XCSE20200213 12:35:16.573000
29060,70XCSE20200213 12:35:16.573000
39460,80XCSE20200213 13:04:23.466000
45360,90XCSE20200213 14:08:12.995000
76360,95XCSE20200213 14:48:27.988000
26460,95XCSE20200213 14:48:30.393000
50061,00XCSE20200213 15:23:01.689548
30461,00XCSE20200213 15:23:01.710586
19661,00XCSE20200213 15:23:02.350762
25061,05XCSE20200213 15:45:04.977182
50061,10XCSE20200213 15:51:26.247737
50061,10XCSE20200213 15:54:11.761366
35461,10XCSE20200213 16:01:07.008138
14661,10XCSE20200213 16:01:07.008168
14661,10XCSE20200213 16:01:07.008170
14661,10XCSE20200213 16:01:07.008173
10061,10XCSE20200213 16:01:07.008178
3.81461,10XCSE20200213 16:33:33.917338


14 February 2020
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
13.81462,01  
3061,70XCSE20200214 9:01:58.800000
33561,80XCSE20200214 9:06:53.823000
40562,00XCSE20200214 9:16:56.792000
32662,15XCSE20200214 9:30:29.441000
31162,30XCSE20200214 9:41:17.850000
21862,30XCSE20200214 9:48:13.820000
10362,30XCSE20200214 9:48:13.820000
27362,15XCSE20200214 10:01:22.294000
9362,15XCSE20200214 10:01:22.294000
45462,15XCSE20200214 10:16:49.111000
32762,10XCSE20200214 10:58:03.627000
6562,10XCSE20200214 11:17:53.261000
32462,20XCSE20200214 11:31:13.649000
42862,10XCSE20200214 11:51:39.113000
52162,15XCSE20200214 12:03:12.603000
49562,00XCSE20200214 12:12:25.106000
4361,95XCSE20200214 12:36:26.139000
24961,95XCSE20200214 12:43:12.895000
34961,90XCSE20200214 12:52:32.680000
33061,95XCSE20200214 13:17:56.897000
35362,10XCSE20200214 13:49:43.804000
15262,05XCSE20200214 14:16:33.268000
22462,05XCSE20200214 14:40:58.366000
66961,95XCSE20200214 15:18:13.008000
461,95XCSE20200214 15:18:13.008000
54961,90XCSE20200214 15:30:49.338000
4861,85XCSE20200214 15:46:39.409000
2161,85XCSE20200214 15:46:44.778000
8961,85XCSE20200214 15:48:00.820000
1161,85XCSE20200214 15:48:06.617000
30161,85XCSE20200214 15:48:14.910000
36461,85XCSE20200214 15:56:04.759000
661,85XCSE20200214 15:56:04.759000
1.09661,90XCSE20200214 16:15:42.669899
4661,90XCSE20200214 16:15:42.669899
25061,90XCSE20200214 16:15:42.669899
13861,90XCSE20200214 16:15:42.669899
3.81462,01XCSE20200214 16:24:34.720585

 

