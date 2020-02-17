17 February 2020
Announcement no. 12/2020
Alm. Brand – Weekly report on share buybacks
In the period 10 February 2020 to 14 February 2020, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 4.2 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group’s share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.
In aggregate, shares of DKK 211.1 million have been bought back, equivalent to 89.9% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 189.3 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 94.6% of this programme.
Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 7:
|Date
|No. of
shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value
(DKK)
|10 February 2020
|15.195
|60,37
|917.322
|11 February 2020
|13.123
|60,74
|797.091
|12 February 2020
|13.123
|61,35
|805.096
|13 February 2020
|13.814
|61,10
|844.035
|14 February 2020
|13.814
|62,01
|856.606
|Accumulated during the period
|69.069
|61,10
|4.220.151
|Accumulated under the share buyback programme
|3.726.795
|56,65
|211.116.578
Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.
Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,552,394 own shares, equivalent to 2.3% of the share capital.
Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investor Relations Manager Mikael Bo Larsen, on tel. +45 51438002.
Detailed transaction data
|10 February 2020
|11 February 2020
|12 February 2020
|13 February 2020
|14 February 2020
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|XCSE
|15.195
|60,37
|13.123
|60,74
|9.500
|61,35
|13.814
|61,10
|13.814
|62,01
|TRQX
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TRQM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BATE
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BATD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CHIX
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CHID
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|15.195
|60,37
|13.123
|60,74
|13.123
|61,35
|13.814
|61,10
|13.814
|62,01
|10 February 2020
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|15.195
|60,37
|148
|60,85
|XCSE
|20200210 9:09:08.582000
|170
|60,85
|XCSE
|20200210 9:09:08.582000
|30
|60,75
|XCSE
|20200210 9:05:12.545000
|334
|60,75
|XCSE
|20200210 9:19:29.038000
|343
|60,60
|XCSE
|20200210 13:44:33.478000
|523
|60,55
|XCSE
|20200210 10:03:19.774000
|367
|60,55
|XCSE
|20200210 10:07:34.573000
|297
|60,55
|XCSE
|20200210 10:20:18.914000
|157
|60,55
|XCSE
|20200210 10:20:18.914000
|658
|60,55
|XCSE
|20200210 13:21:37.704000
|236
|60,50
|XCSE
|20200210 9:38:46.997000
|118
|60,50
|XCSE
|20200210 9:38:46.997000
|99
|60,50
|XCSE
|20200210 14:28:51.284000
|283
|60,50
|XCSE
|20200210 14:29:16.294000
|82
|60,45
|XCSE
|20200210 10:25:44.986000
|291
|60,45
|XCSE
|20200210 10:25:44.986000
|1
|60,45
|XCSE
|20200210 10:25:44.986000
|58
|60,40
|XCSE
|20200210 10:34:39.227000
|255
|60,40
|XCSE
|20200210 10:34:39.272000
|483
|60,40
|XCSE
|20200210 12:14:06.557000
|62
|60,40
|XCSE
|20200210 12:40:37.929000
|757
|60,40
|XCSE
|20200210 12:40:37.929000
|4.195
|60,37
|XCSE
|20200210 16:37:16.684553
|172
|60,35
|XCSE
|20200210 12:14:12.108000
|326
|60,35
|XCSE
|20200210 12:20:26.129000
|117
|60,30
|XCSE
|20200210 16:29:30.866035
|1.356
|60,30
|XCSE
|20200210 16:29:30.866069
|321
|60,25
|XCSE
|20200210 10:48:12.390000
|102
|60,25
|XCSE
|20200210 11:16:49.192000
|368
|60,25
|XCSE
|20200210 14:30:55.260000
|86
|60,10
|XCSE
|20200210 15:17:37.301278
|450
|60,10
|XCSE
|20200210 15:19:13.728733
|434
|60,10
|XCSE
|20200210 15:22:13.600000
|319
|60,10
|XCSE
|20200210 15:38:13.729000
|311
|60,10
|XCSE
|20200210 15:49:22.057000
|317
|60,05
|XCSE
|20200210 15:08:31.135000
|105
|60,00
|XCSE
|20200210 15:15:16.618000
|424
|60,00
|XCSE
|20200210 15:49:49.956907
|40
|60,00
|XCSE
|20200210 15:49:50.452137
|11 February 2020
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|13.123
|60,74
|30
|60,60
|XCSE
|20200211 9:03:08.818000
|177
|60,60
|XCSE
|20200211 9:14:37.525000
|386
|60,60
|XCSE
|20200211 9:14:37.525000
|328
|60,70
|XCSE
|20200211 9:23:58.209000
|263
|60,45
|XCSE
|20200211 9:39:50.434000
|88
|60,45
|XCSE
|20200211 9:39:50.434000
|316
|60,25
|XCSE
|20200211 9:54:29.242000
|321
|60,40
|XCSE
|20200211 10:03:24.487000
|98
|60,35
|XCSE
|20200211 10:15:51.879000
|217
|60,35
|XCSE
|20200211 10:15:58.896000
|24
|60,35
|XCSE
|20200211 10:15:58.896000
|320
|60,35
|XCSE
|20200211 10:32:59.198000
|227
|60,45
|XCSE
|20200211 10:41:30.267000
|108
|60,45
|XCSE
|20200211 10:41:30.268000
|312
|60,35
|XCSE
|20200211 11:00:34.542000
|422
|60,80
|XCSE
|20200211 11:45:38.658000
|852
|60,95
|XCSE
|20200211 12:19:23.433000
|213
|60,75
|XCSE
|20200211 12:45:31.272000
|94
|60,75
|XCSE
|20200211 12:45:31.272000
|318
|60,65
|XCSE
|20200211 13:17:00.445000
|24
|60,60
|XCSE
|20200211 13:35:49.159000
|90
|60,60
|XCSE
|20200211 13:51:11.974000
|250
|60,65
|XCSE
|20200211 14:25:30.621000
|1.076
|60,75
|XCSE
|20200211 14:50:10.952000
|326
|60,85
|XCSE
|20200211 15:10:06.742000
|321
|61,00
|XCSE
|20200211 15:23:45.213000
|164
|61,05
|XCSE
|20200211 15:38:58.017000
|155
|61,05
|XCSE
|20200211 15:39:00.734000
|82
|61,05
|XCSE
|20200211 16:02:46.581000
|236
|61,05
|XCSE
|20200211 16:03:36.841000
|1.100
|61,00
|XCSE
|20200211 16:16:00.403495
|62
|61,00
|XCSE
|20200211 16:16:00.945790
|249
|61,00
|XCSE
|20200211 16:24:17.333623
|5
|61,00
|XCSE
|20200211 16:24:17.333623
|246
|61,00
|XCSE
|20200211 16:24:17.333623
|3.623
|60,74
|XCSE
|20200211 16:28:07.740058
|12 February 2020
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|13.123
|61,35
|30
|60,40
|XCSE
|20200212 9:03:05.600000
|307
|60,65
|XCSE
|20200212 9:12:42.015000
|435
|60,85
|XCSE
|20200212 9:28:32.340000
|722
|61,05
|XCSE
|20200212 9:40:47.710000
|22
|61,05
|XCSE
|20200212 10:30:10.325000
|551
|61,05
|XCSE
|20200212 10:30:10.326000
|583
|61,05
|XCSE
|20200212 10:41:53.502000
|190
|61,05
|XCSE
|20200212 10:42:44.651000
|319
|61,15
|XCSE
|20200212 10:46:43.422000
|397
|61,05
|XCSE
|20200212 11:33:30.140000
|87
|61,05
|XCSE
|20200212 12:13:00.769000
|177
|61,05
|XCSE
|20200212 12:18:01.194000
|139
|61,25
|XCSE
|20200212 12:29:37.116000
|275
|61,25
|XCSE
|20200212 12:29:37.116000
|601
|61,25
|XCSE
|20200212 12:55:15.927000
|288
|61,25
|XCSE
|20200212 13:02:54.051000
|105
|61,25
|XCSE
|20200212 13:02:54.051000
|536
|61,45
|XCSE
|20200212 13:51:58.338000
|506
|61,55
|XCSE
|20200212 14:56:15.426000
|341
|61,85
|XCSE
|20200212 15:11:27.715000
|714
|61,85
|XCSE
|20200212 15:11:27.715000
|310
|61,75
|XCSE
|20200212 15:37:30.289000
|316
|61,75
|XCSE
|20200212 16:08:56.349000
|11
|61,80
|XCSE
|20200212 16:11:34.684000
|117
|61,80
|XCSE
|20200212 16:11:34.684000
|64
|61,80
|XCSE
|20200212 16:11:34.684000
|123
|61,80
|XCSE
|20200212 16:12:35.493000
|27
|61,80
|XCSE
|20200212 16:12:35.493000
|31
|61,80
|XCSE
|20200212 16:12:35.493000
|364
|61,75
|XCSE
|20200212 16:23:13.334000
|54
|61,70
|XCSE
|20200212 16:25:49.907000
|450
|61,70
|XCSE
|20200212 16:25:49.907000
|308
|61,65
|XCSE
|20200212 16:44:18.145000
|3.623
|61,35
|DASI
|20200212 17:26:28.226503
|13 February 2020
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|13.814
|61,10
|30
|61,70
|XCSE
|20200213 9:08:57.077000
|446
|61,55
|XCSE
|20200213 9:12:54.881000
|428
|61,70
|XCSE
|20200213 9:27:24.789000
|318
|61,55
|XCSE
|20200213 9:42:08.402000
|362
|61,50
|XCSE
|20200213 9:47:22.791000
|34
|61,25
|XCSE
|20200213 10:15:42.712000
|397
|61,25
|XCSE
|20200213 10:15:42.712000
|301
|61,10
|XCSE
|20200213 10:29:34.831000
|146
|61,10
|XCSE
|20200213 10:29:34.831000
|218
|61,10
|XCSE
|20200213 10:39:56.327000
|306
|61,10
|XCSE
|20200213 10:39:56.327000
|311
|61,10
|XCSE
|20200213 11:02:16.454000
|311
|61,00
|XCSE
|20200213 11:07:05.119000
|288
|61,15
|XCSE
|20200213 11:31:17.769000
|16
|61,15
|XCSE
|20200213 11:31:17.769000
|22
|61,15
|XCSE
|20200213 11:31:17.769000
|323
|60,90
|XCSE
|20200213 11:47:54.925000
|78
|60,65
|XCSE
|20200213 12:18:44.723000
|244
|60,65
|XCSE
|20200213 12:18:44.723000
|115
|60,70
|XCSE
|20200213 12:35:16.573000
|290
|60,70
|XCSE
|20200213 12:35:16.573000
|394
|60,80
|XCSE
|20200213 13:04:23.466000
|453
|60,90
|XCSE
|20200213 14:08:12.995000
|763
|60,95
|XCSE
|20200213 14:48:27.988000
|264
|60,95
|XCSE
|20200213 14:48:30.393000
|500
|61,00
|XCSE
|20200213 15:23:01.689548
|304
|61,00
|XCSE
|20200213 15:23:01.710586
|196
|61,00
|XCSE
|20200213 15:23:02.350762
|250
|61,05
|XCSE
|20200213 15:45:04.977182
|500
|61,10
|XCSE
|20200213 15:51:26.247737
|500
|61,10
|XCSE
|20200213 15:54:11.761366
|354
|61,10
|XCSE
|20200213 16:01:07.008138
|146
|61,10
|XCSE
|20200213 16:01:07.008168
|146
|61,10
|XCSE
|20200213 16:01:07.008170
|146
|61,10
|XCSE
|20200213 16:01:07.008173
|100
|61,10
|XCSE
|20200213 16:01:07.008178
|3.814
|61,10
|XCSE
|20200213 16:33:33.917338
|14 February 2020
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|13.814
|62,01
|30
|61,70
|XCSE
|20200214 9:01:58.800000
|335
|61,80
|XCSE
|20200214 9:06:53.823000
|405
|62,00
|XCSE
|20200214 9:16:56.792000
|326
|62,15
|XCSE
|20200214 9:30:29.441000
|311
|62,30
|XCSE
|20200214 9:41:17.850000
|218
|62,30
|XCSE
|20200214 9:48:13.820000
|103
|62,30
|XCSE
|20200214 9:48:13.820000
|273
|62,15
|XCSE
|20200214 10:01:22.294000
|93
|62,15
|XCSE
|20200214 10:01:22.294000
|454
|62,15
|XCSE
|20200214 10:16:49.111000
|327
|62,10
|XCSE
|20200214 10:58:03.627000
|65
|62,10
|XCSE
|20200214 11:17:53.261000
|324
|62,20
|XCSE
|20200214 11:31:13.649000
|428
|62,10
|XCSE
|20200214 11:51:39.113000
|521
|62,15
|XCSE
|20200214 12:03:12.603000
|495
|62,00
|XCSE
|20200214 12:12:25.106000
|43
|61,95
|XCSE
|20200214 12:36:26.139000
|249
|61,95
|XCSE
|20200214 12:43:12.895000
|349
|61,90
|XCSE
|20200214 12:52:32.680000
|330
|61,95
|XCSE
|20200214 13:17:56.897000
|353
|62,10
|XCSE
|20200214 13:49:43.804000
|152
|62,05
|XCSE
|20200214 14:16:33.268000
|224
|62,05
|XCSE
|20200214 14:40:58.366000
|669
|61,95
|XCSE
|20200214 15:18:13.008000
|4
|61,95
|XCSE
|20200214 15:18:13.008000
|549
|61,90
|XCSE
|20200214 15:30:49.338000
|48
|61,85
|XCSE
|20200214 15:46:39.409000
|21
|61,85
|XCSE
|20200214 15:46:44.778000
|89
|61,85
|XCSE
|20200214 15:48:00.820000
|11
|61,85
|XCSE
|20200214 15:48:06.617000
|301
|61,85
|XCSE
|20200214 15:48:14.910000
|364
|61,85
|XCSE
|20200214 15:56:04.759000
|6
|61,85
|XCSE
|20200214 15:56:04.759000
|1.096
|61,90
|XCSE
|20200214 16:15:42.669899
|46
|61,90
|XCSE
|20200214 16:15:42.669899
|250
|61,90
|XCSE
|20200214 16:15:42.669899
|138
|61,90
|XCSE
|20200214 16:15:42.669899
|3.814
|62,01
|XCSE
|20200214 16:24:34.720585
Attachment
ALM Brand A/S
København Ø, DENMARK
AS 12 2020 - Weekly report on share buybacksFILE URL | Copy the link below