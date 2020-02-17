Dublin, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bariatric Surgery Devices (General Surgery) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 'Bariatric Surgery Devices (General Surgery) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model' is built to visualize quantitative market trends within the general surgery therapeutic area.



Key Inclusions of the Market Model



Currently marketed Bariatric Surgery Devices and evolving competitive landscape -

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Bariatric Surgery Devices market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2028.

Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights -

Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition, analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Bariatric Surgery Devices market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Bariatric Surgery Devices market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.





This Market Model gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source. The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market. This model is required reading for -

CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the Bariatric Surgery Devices marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

Companies Mentioned



Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

ReShape Medical Inc.

Spatz FGIA Inc.

Allurion Technologies Inc.

Obalon Therapeutics

MEDSIL

Districlass Medical

Cousin Biotech

