Reference is made to the voluntary offer (the "Offer") for all shares of Data Respons ASA (the "Company") of NOK 48 per share, made by AKKA Technologies.
As follows from the announcement, all board members holding shares in the Company and certain management members have accepted the Offer and sold their shares. This includes:
The abovementioned shareholders will not hold any shares in Data Respons ASA as from the completion and settlement.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to sections 4-3 and
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
For further information:
Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO, Data Respons ASA, tel. +47 913 90 918.
Rune Wahl, CFO, Data Respons ASA, tel. + 47 950 36 046
About Data Respons
Data Respons is a full-service, independent technology company and a leading player in the IoT, Industrial digitalisation and the embedded solutions market. We provide R&D services and smarter solutions to OEM companies, system integrators and vertical product suppliers in a range of market segments such as Transport & Automotive, Industrial Automation, Telecom & Media, Space, Defence & Security, Medtech, Energy & Maritime, and Finance & Public Sector.
Data Respons ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Ticker: DAT), and is part of the information technology index. The company has offices in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany and Taiwan. www.datarespons.com
Data Respons ASA
Hoevik, NORWAY
