The US jewellery market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2020-2024). The market is expected to be driven by various growth-enhancing factors such as rising per capita disposable income, a growing number of digital buyers, soaring urban population and an increase in the female population. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are reduction in the number of independent jewellers, a decline in weddings amongst other factors.



The 'US Jewellery Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2024)' report provides an in-depth analysis of the jewellery market in the US including detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides analysis of the US jewellery market by value and by metals and stones. The report also provides detailed analysis of the US gold, diamond, platinum and other gems and jewellery market.



Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall US jewellery market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Jewellery: An Overview

2.2 Jewellery Segmentation: An Overview



3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US Jewellery Market: An Analysis

3.2 The US Jewellery Market: Metals and Stones Analysis



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Per Capita Disposable Income

4.1.2 Growing Number of Digital Buyers

4.1.3 Soaring Urban Population

4.1.4 Rising Female Labor Force

4.1.5 Growing Number of Social Network Users

4.1.6 Increasing Female Population

4.1.7 Escalating Retail E-commerce Sales

4.1.8 Increasing Number of Smartphone Users

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Decline in Weddings

4.2.2 Reduced Number of Independent Jewellers

4.2.3 Low Influx of Funds from Banks and Financial Institutions

4.3 Market Trends

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Jewellery by Millennials

4.3.2 High Demand during Holidays and Special Occasions

4.3.3 Growing Demand for Smart Jewellery



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 The US Jewellery Market Players by Revenue CAGR

5.2 The US Jewellery Market Players by Number of Stores

5.3 The US Diamond Jewellery Market Players by LFL Sales Growth



