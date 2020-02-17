|NOMBRE DE DROITS DE VOTE ET ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL
|juil-19
|août-19
|sept-19
|oct-19
|nov-19
|déc-19
|Nombre d'actions composant le capital
|5723175
|5731616
|5731616
|5731866
|5734107
|5752218
|Nombre d'actions propres
|151228
|152820
|150405
|151024
|151754
|150242
|Nombre total de droits de vote théorique
|7098632
|7094573
|7094525
|7086175
|7101344
|7119860
|Nombre total de droits de vote exerçable
|6947404
|6941753
|6944120
|6935151
|6949590
|6969618
