NOMBRE DE DROITS DE VOTE ET ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL  
 juil-19août-19sept-19oct-19nov-19déc-19
Nombre d'actions composant le capital 572317557316165731616573186657341075752218
Nombre d'actions propres151228152820150405151024151754150242
Nombre total de droits de vote théorique709863270945737094525708617571013447119860
Nombre total de droits de vote exerçable694740469417536944120693515169495906969618

