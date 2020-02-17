Dublin, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain Technology Market by Service Type, Applications, Solutions, Industry Verticals 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report evaluates the technology, leading companies and solutions in the evolving blockchain ecosystem. The report evaluates current and anticipated use cases for blockchain and assesses the market potential globally, regionally, and segmented by deployment type and industry vertical for the period 2020 to 2025.



The report also evaluates key players, solutions, and use cases. It also assesses the prospect of integrating blockchain with other technologies including IoT and artificial intelligence. The report includes detailed forecasts by use case, application, and industry verticals from 2020 to 2025. This includes blockchain applications and solutions for both financial and non-financial markets.



Unlike traditional payment mechanisms, blockchain aims to replace intermediaries facilitating direct payment transfer between parties. Blockchain represents a decentralized ledger and system that enables participants to record data such as transaction chains and share instantly among participants ensuring high transparency and accountability.



As blockchain promises to replace third parties with network of nodes to verify transactions and to make the process faster, it has gained massive attention from financial services sectors. Many non-traditional firms even have entered into the ecosystem to create blockchain networks to facilitate financial transactions. Some popular applications of blockchain in financial services include peer-to-peer payment transactions, payment clearing and settlement, and money exchange between parties.



Blockchain and related distributed authentication and accounting technologies are seen to be transforming ICT systems and processes. There will also be a substantial impact in terms of business model disintermediation across a wide variety of industry verticals. Lessons learned in FinTech and traditional banking from the deployment and operation of decentralized authentication, clearing and settlement, will be applied towards many telecom and computing problems for the benefit of many industry verticals.



The impact will be wide-ranging, including everything from investing/trading to the legal cannabis industry, and very deep in terms of changes to supply chains and relationships between vendors, customers, and peers. We are already starting to see major impacts in shipping, food safety, and various logistics-heavy industries.



Integration and operation of blockchain technology will redefine how various industries operate, dramatically improving efficiencies, and reduce the cost of doing business. One important example is the Internet of Things (IoT), which is a very promising area as analyst anticipates that the use of blockchain in IoT networks/systems will be one of the key means for authenticating and authorizing transactions.



Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) represents a key service offering for many market segments as a mean of solution introduction and scalability via a cloud services model. BaaS service providers will include different types of services such as customize blockchain applications for cloud services, specific industries, custom consulting, and integration with existing systems.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Evolution of Payment Industry

2.2 Payments Value Chain and Blockchain

2.3 Blockchain Technology

2.3.1 Blockchain Feature/Functionality

2.3.2 Objectives of Blockchain

2.3.3 Blockchain Benefits

2.3.4 Blockchain Technology Challenges

2.4 Early Blockchain Implementations

2.5 Blockchain Technology SWOT Analysis



3 Blockchain Ecosystem and Marketplace

3.1 Blockchain Types and Stakeholders

3.2 Blockchain Applications

3.3 Blockchain Application in Industry Verticals

3.4 Blockchain in the Internet of Things

3.5 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS)

3.6 Blockchain Stakeholders in ICT

3.7 Blockchain to Improve Cybersecurity

3.8 Blockchain Investment Analysis

3.9 Important Blockchain Consortia and Associations

3.10 Blockchain Solutions in Industry Verticals



4 Blockchain Market Outlook and Forecasts 2020 - 2025

4.1 Global Market Forecast 2020 - 2025

4.2 Blockchain Markets by Solution

4.3 North America Blockchain Technology Markets

4.4 Europe Blockchain Technology Markets

4.5 APAC Blockchain Technology Markets

4.6 MEA Blockchain Technology Markets

4.7 Latin America Blockchain Technology Markets



5 Blockchain Vendors



6 Conclusions and Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



