On 7 February 2020, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 816 of 7 February 2020. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 7 February 2020 to 30 July 2020 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 6,000,000,000 and no more than 9,800,000 shares, corresponding to 4.17% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK 1: 7 February 2020 85,000 782.26 66,492,100 2: 10 February 2020 95,000 771.04 73,248,800 3: 11 February 2020 70,000 775.72 54,300,400 4: 12 February 2020 98,000 770.72 75,530,560 5: 13 February 2020 88,872 770.00 68,431,440 6: 14 February 2020 95,000 778.22 73,930,900 Accumulated trading for days 1-6 531,872 774.50 411,934,200

As at today, DSV Panalpina A/S holds a total of 6,953,691 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV Panalpina A/S, corresponding to 2.96% of the total number of issued shares of 235,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com .

