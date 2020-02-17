Dublin, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transplant Diagnostics Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global transplant diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period 2019-2025.
Key Market Insights
The global transplant diagnostics market is growing at a steady rate, which is expected to continue during the forecast period. The high demand for molecular diagnostic tests and the availability of technologically advanced devices with favorable patient demographics are mainly contributing to the high demand for transplant diagnostics devices.
Ongoing technological advancements and innovations witnessed in the development of new genomic, transcriptomic, and proteomic biomarkers, especially in the molecular segment, can provide personalized management for transplantation and can detect rejection episodes and infections early, thereby improving the patient outcomes and success rate.
Transplant Diagnostics Market: Segmentation
This research report includes detailed market segmentation by product, application, technology, transplantation type, end-user, and geography.
The increasing usage of a wide array of reagents and test kits to perform transplant diagnostics tests is a significant factor affecting the growth of the reagents & consumables product segment. The segment is growing at a faster rate than the instruments & software product segment due to their recurring purchase by end-users for performing molecular and non-molecular transplant tests. The growth in technological advancements such as NGS and PCR-based molecular testing techniques is another factor driving the adoption of molecular transplant assays, test kits, and reagents.
The instruments and software segment is growing due to the rise in organ and tissue transplantations and the adoption of advanced techniques. The segment is growing at a relatively slow pace than the consumables & test kits segment as it is capital intensive, and purchasing decisions for these equipment depend on financial resources and budget allocations. However, the recent trends in automation and integration of several medical platforms have led to the introduction of innovative transplant diagnostic analyzers, thereby driving the growth of the segment.
The research application segment is likely to witness faster growth than the clinical application segment as the number of research activities and clinical trials related to transplantation, especially stem cells, is increasing worldwide. The increase in the number of clinical trials and ongoing research activities to improve clinical outcomes is encouraging end-users to effectively screen donors and recipients, perform compatibility assessments and diagnose complications such as organ rejection and infections using molecular and non-molecular tests.
The diagnostics applications segment is growing at a healthy rate and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Transplantation is the treatment of choice for several patients with end-stage organ failure diseases. Significant signs of progress have been achieved both in short-term outcomes and long-term graft survival due to the increasing availability of molecular and serological-based tests to monitor transplant patients. Hence, technological improvements have further increased the application of the segment.
The growing number of solid organ and stem cell replacement, advances in organ transplantation, increase in funding and research grants, and improved public-private investments, and the shift from serological-based tests to gene-based HLA profiling are major factors contributing the growth of the segment. The growing adoption of molecular-based techniques in transplantations with the wide availability of PCR and sequence-based products is contributing to the growth of the segment.
Advances in serology and cellular assays have broadened the scope of transplant immunology technologies. Non-molecular tests have also been contributing sizeable revenues to the global transplant diagnostics market. Their potential in antibody-based histocompatibility tests, especially for lymphocyte micro cytotoxicity testing, has been fueling the demand. Several vendors are offering non-molecular testing products, which is further contributing to the growth.
Solid-organ transplantation has become vital in treating patients suffering from terminal illnesses. Therefore, the global number of solid organ transplantations is increasing at a healthy rate despite interruptions in the organ donation supply mechanism. Incidences of end-stage organ failures are high among patients with chronic diseases, thereby increasing the need for solid organ transplantations. The growth in hematological cancer cases is a key factor for the increasing demand for stem cell therapy worldwide.
Standard reference laboratories conduct tests to identify donor receiver compatibility pre-transplantation. As the number of organs, cells, and tissue replacements is growing worldwide, the demand for laboratory testing is likely to rise at a steady rate. Government financial support for these laboratories is another major factor for the growth of the segment. Academic institutes & research laboratories end-users are growing at a healthy rate as these centers conduct research studies for evaluating the efficacy and safety of immunosuppressive therapies for organs, cell, and tissue replacements.
Healthcare professionals in hospitals and transplant centers use various instruments, accessories, and software for conducting pre and post-transplantation diagnostics tests. The market is growing at a healthy rate due to the adoption of advanced instruments accessories and software for organs, cells, and tissue transplantations. The availability of skilled healthcare professionals to perform diagnostics tests also attracts more patients to hospitals and transplant centers. Also, favorable reimbursement for transplant diagnostics is another factor boosting the end-user segment.
Insights by Geography
The presence of a large pool of the patient population with terminal diseases and the high acceptance of advanced and innovative molecular procedures for transplant diagnostics have collectively supported the growth. France, the UK, Spain, Germany, and Italy are the major revenue contributors to the Europe market. The availability of highly sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and high awareness of advanced transplant procedures are contributing to the growth during the forecast period.
The APAC region has the largest population density and the highest proportion of various chronic diseases. China is the major revenue contributor in APAC. The region is expected to witness significant growth due to advancements in healthcare infrastructure, the rise in healthcare expenditure, and favorable public and private initiatives.
Insights by Vendors
The global transplant diagnostics market is moderately competitive and characterized by the presence of a few players offering these products. It is consolidated with a few players accounting for around 75% of the overall market in 2019. The market is witnessing rapid technological advancements, especially in the molecular diagnostics segment. Moreover, key players are witnessing increased competition from various regional and local players globally.
