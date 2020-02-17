Dublin, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polarization Maintaining Fiber Market and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The polarization maintaining fiber market was estimated at $61 million in 2018 with strong projected growth through 2024 ($102 million). In 2018, PM fiber enabled a $738 million value-added component market.
The PM fiber market is broken down into five segments:
In 2018, the largest market segment was gyros (40% market share) followed by lasers (37% market share). It is forecasted that by 2024, the laser market segment will surpass the gyro market segment in terms of market share.
There are several identified PM fiber suppliers with the leaders having a significant share of the government, military and aerospace markets focusing on fiber-optic gyroscopes (FOG).
The report will answer the following questions:
Key Topics Covered:
