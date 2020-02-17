Dublin, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polarization Maintaining Fiber Market and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The polarization maintaining fiber market was estimated at $61 million in 2018 with strong projected growth through 2024 ($102 million). In 2018, PM fiber enabled a $738 million value-added component market.

The PM fiber market is broken down into five segments:

  • Gyros
  • Test and Measurement
  • Lasers
  • Telecommunication Components
  • Sensor - Non-Gyro

In 2018, the largest market segment was gyros (40% market share) followed by lasers (37% market share). It is forecasted that by 2024, the laser market segment will surpass the gyro market segment in terms of market share.

There are several identified PM fiber suppliers with the leaders having a significant share of the government, military and aerospace markets focusing on fiber-optic gyroscopes (FOG).

The report will answer the following questions:

  • Which markets dominate in dollars and kilometers of fiber?
  • Which suppliers have the biggest share of the PM fiber markets?
  • How do those suppliers compare to each other in terms of PM fiber products sold, distinct manufacturing capabilities, and performance of products in specific uses?
  • What are the latest developments in PM fiber technology and manufacturing?
  • Which markets have the biggest barriers to entry, and why?

Key Topics Covered:

  • Polarization Maintaining Fiber Forecast Background
  • Polarization Maintaining Fiber Forecast Methodology
  • Polarization Maintaining Fiber Forecast Coverage
  • Specific product applications are listed by market segment:
  • Polarization Maintaining Fiber Market Forecast
  • Competitive PM Fiber Customers and Products
  • Competitive Evaluation
  • Polarization Maintaining Fiber Technology
  • Polarization Maintaining Fiber Manufacturing
  • Barriers

Companies Mentioned

  • AC Photonics
  • Advanced Fiber Resources
  • AFL Agiltron
  • AFW Technologies
  • Agiltron
  • AiDi
  • Chiral Photonics
  • Ciena
  • Coherent
  • Convergent Photonics
  • Corning
  • Diamond
  • DK Photonics
  • Draper Laboratory
  • Evanescent Photonics
  • Fibercore
  • Finisar
  • Fujikura
  • General Photonics
  • Gould
  • Honeywell
  • IPG Photonics
  • iXblue
  • Laserglow
  • Lawrence Livermore
  • Lightcomm
  • Lightel Photonics
  • Lockheed Martin
  • Luna Technologies
  • Melles Griot
  • Micro-Optics
  • MIT Lincoln Laboratory
  • Molex
  • NEDAERO
  • Northrup Grumman
  • Nufern
  • OFS Optical
  • Op-Link
  • Optosun
  • Optosun Technology
  • OZ Optics
  • Phoenix Photonix
  • PhotonTec
  • Saab
  • Senko
  • Sepectra Physics
  • Summitomo
  • Thorlabs
  • Timbercon
  • Topica Photonics
  • Verrillion

