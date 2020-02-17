ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019.

During the second phase of the program running from 26 September 2019 up to 28 February 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 10 February 2020 to 14 February 2020:

Number of

A shares Average purchase

price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 153,186 1,165,442,801 10 February 2020 742 7,748.2500 5,749,202 11 February 2020 783 7,871.3026 6,163,230 12 February 2020 742 8,010.7778 5,943,997 13 February 2020 762 7,948.6757 6,056,891 14 February 2020 762 8,043.5676 6,129,199 Accumulated in second phase of the program 68,905 566,678,153 Accumulated under the program 156,977 1,195,485,318 Number of

B shares Average purchase

price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated last announcement 612,776 4,955,182,613 10 February 2020 3,034 8,266.4789 25,080,497 11 February 2020 3,116 8,368.5316 26,076,344 12 February 2020 2,919 8,517.0528 24,861,277 13 February 2020 2,952 8,478.2478 25,027,788 14 February 2020 3,141 8,589.7671 26,980,458 Accumulated in second phase of the program 275,610 2,412,339,825 Accumulated under the program 627,938 5,083,208,978

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 156,977 A shares and 678,744 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.01% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 17 February 2020



Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901



Page 1 of 1

Attachments