A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019.

During the second phase of the program running from 26 September 2019 up to 28 February 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 10 February 2020 to 14 February 2020:

 Number of
A shares		Average purchase
price A shares, DKK		Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement153,186 1,165,442,801
10 February 20207427,748.25005,749,202
11 February 20207837,871.30266,163,230
12 February 20207428,010.77785,943,997
13 February 20207627,948.67576,056,891
14 February 20207628,043.56766,129,199
Accumulated in second phase of the program68,905 566,678,153
Accumulated under the program156,977 1,195,485,318
    
 Number of
B shares		Average purchase
price B shares, DKK		Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated last announcement612,776 4,955,182,613
10 February 20203,0348,266.478925,080,497
11 February 20203,1168,368.531626,076,344
12 February 20202,9198,517.052824,861,277
13 February 20202,9528,478.247825,027,788
14 February 20203,1418,589.767126,980,458
Accumulated in second phase of the program275,610 2,412,339,825
Accumulated under the program627,938 5,083,208,978
       

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 156,977 A shares and 678,744 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.01% of the share capital.

Copenhagen, 17 February 2020

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901       

                                                                                                                                                                                
