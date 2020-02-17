ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019.
During the second phase of the program running from 26 September 2019 up to 28 February 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 10 February 2020 to 14 February 2020:
|Number of
A shares
|Average purchase
price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|153,186
|1,165,442,801
|10 February 2020
|742
|7,748.2500
|5,749,202
|11 February 2020
|783
|7,871.3026
|6,163,230
|12 February 2020
|742
|8,010.7778
|5,943,997
|13 February 2020
|762
|7,948.6757
|6,056,891
|14 February 2020
|762
|8,043.5676
|6,129,199
|Accumulated in second phase of the program
|68,905
|566,678,153
|Accumulated under the program
|156,977
|1,195,485,318
|Number of
B shares
|Average purchase
price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated last announcement
|612,776
|4,955,182,613
|10 February 2020
|3,034
|8,266.4789
|25,080,497
|11 February 2020
|3,116
|8,368.5316
|26,076,344
|12 February 2020
|2,919
|8,517.0528
|24,861,277
|13 February 2020
|2,952
|8,478.2478
|25,027,788
|14 February 2020
|3,141
|8,589.7671
|26,980,458
|Accumulated in second phase of the program
|275,610
|2,412,339,825
|Accumulated under the program
|627,938
|5,083,208,978
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 156,977 A shares and 678,744 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.01% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 17 February 2020
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
