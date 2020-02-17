Dublin, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Von Willebrand Disease (VWD) Epidemiology Forecast - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology trends of Von Willebrand Disease (VWD) in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.





This forecasting model has defined the diagnosed prevalent population of Von Willebrand Disease in children and adults. In the US population, people belonging to the latter half of the first decade and the early first half of the second-decade life (i.e., 0-18 years) reported higher diagnosed prevalence than that of people belonging to other age groups. Whereas, in the German population, people belonging to the age group of 19-44 years reported higher diagnosed prevalence than that of people belonging to other age groups.



According to this research, the total diagnosed prevalent population of Von Willebrand disease (VWD) in seven major markets was 33,758 in 2017. The number of Von Willebrand disease (VWD) cases in the 7MM is expected to increase during the study period of 2017-2028.



Among the 7MM, the highest diagnosed prevalence of von Willebrand Disease (VWD) is estimated in the United States with 11,336 diagnosed cases in 2017.



The research analysts have assessed that approximately 83% of Von Willebrand Disease patients had VWD Type 1, followed by VWD Type 2 (~11%) and Type 3 (~6%). In 2017, there were 9,422 VWD Type 1 patients, 1,250 VWD Type 2 patients, and 664 Type 3 patients in the United States.



Among the European countries, the United Kingdom had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of von Willebrand Disease (VWD) with 10,842 cases, followed by Germany which had diagnosed a prevalent population of 4,040 in 2017. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population of 740 in 2017. Japan had 1,285 diagnosed prevalent cases of von Willebrand Disease in 2017.



Key Report Insights:

The report covers a descriptive overview of the Von Willebrand disease (VWD) Infections, explaining its causes, risk factors, pathophysiology, and diagnosis.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the epidemiology Von Willebrand disease (VWD) in the 7MM countries covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Assesses growth opportunities in 7MM countries with respect to the patient population.

Key Report Features:

10-Year Forecast

7MM Coverage

Epidemiology Segmentation by Total diagnosed cases

Gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases

Type-specific diagnosed prevalent cases

Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Von Willebrand Disease (VWD): Patient Overview at a Glance

2.1. Total Patient Share (%) Distribution of VWD in 2017

2.2. Total Patient Share (%) Distribution of VWD in 2028



3. Disease Background and Overview: Von Willebrand Disease (VWD)

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Symptoms of Von Willebrand disease

3.3. Classification of Von Willebrand disease

3.4. Causes of Von Willebrand disease (VWD)

3.5. Clinical Manifestations of Von Willebrand disease (VWD)

3.6. Genetic Basis of Von Willebrand disease

3.7. Pathophysiology of Von Willebrand disease (VWD)

3.8. Diagnosis of Von Willebrand disease

3.9. Diagnostic Guidelines of Von Willebrand disease (VWD)



4. Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. 7MM Total Diagnosed Prevalent Patient Population of von Willebrand Disease



5. Country Wise-Epidemiology of von Willebrand Disease

5.1. United States

5.2. EU5 Countries

5.3. Japan



6. Appendix



7. Capabilities



