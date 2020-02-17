Joint go-to-market initiative enables customers to run mission-critical SAP workloads on Microsoft Azure

Paris, February 17, 2020 – Atos , a global leader in digital transformation, today announced that it has expanded its collaboration with Microsoft to jointly address the fast-growing SAP HANA market, targeting the most demanding customers, many of whom are running mission-critical SAP workloads.

Atos and Microsoft intend to jointly support their respective largest customers and other prospective customers. The partners have built a joint team that will guide developments and go-to-market activities for their respective field organizations, with a common engagement model.

Atos will further invest in the Center of Excellence for the deployment of SAP solutions on Azure, and Microsoft will support Atos in expanding its SAP on Azure migration practice, including Migration Services and System Integration capabilities.

Atos will provide data and production migration on Azure across the SAP Intelligent Suite and the SAP Digital Platform and will further develop its differentiated SAP-based solutions to drive business transformation for enterprises.

On Microsoft Azure, Atos and Microsoft will be targeting the deployment of SAP HANA Very Large Instances (VLI) in Azure bare-metal or virtualized environments.

Atos is a recognized leader in large-scale server platforms that are fully certified for the most demanding SAP workloads. The Atos BullSequana S servers provide very high scalability and performance, up to 16 processor sockets. They use the latest Intel server technologies such as the 2nd generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors and the Intel® Optane™ DC persistent memory. Atos BullSequana S800 server recently achieved a world record for the SAP BW edition for SAP HANA Standard Application Benchmark.

“Most of our customers have been defining their SAP cloud roadmaps, while also integrating the use of the most advanced business functionality provided by SAP”, said Adrian Gregory, Senior Executive Vice President and Executive Sponsor for Microsoft at Atos. “But only a very close relationship between a service provider and a hyperscale cloud provider may deliver the security and the full articulation that our largest customers require.

“We’re pleased to expand our collaboration with Atos”, said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. “We see an opportunity for Atos to be a driving force in bringing SAP customers an efficient and trusted roadmap to Microsoft Azure.”

Today, all companies running SAP as their core information system are evolving their IT landscapes using the SAP Intelligent Suite and the SAP Digital Platform, in order to accelerate their digital transformation and enable the Intelligent Enterprise.

Most of these transformations will take place in the cloud, as it offers much shorter development cycles for new business services and as it is the priority platform for digital transformation solutions.

