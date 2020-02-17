RAUTE CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17 FEBRUARY 2020 at 11:30 a.m.



APPOINTMENTS COMMITTEE'S PROPOSAL REGARDING COMPOSITION OF RAUTE CORPORATION'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Raute Corporation's Appointments Committee has informed that it will propose to the Annual General Meeting convening on 31 March 2020 that the number of the Board members is six. The Appointments Committee proposes that Ms. Laura Raitio, Lic.Tech. (Forest products technology), be re-elected as Chair of the Board of Directors, Mr. Mika Mustakallio, M.Sc. (Econ.), be re-elected as Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors and Mr. Joni Bask, M.Sc. (Eng.), Mr. Ari Harmaala, Engineer, Construction technology, Mr. Pekka Suominen, M. Sc. (Econ.), and Mr. Patrick von Essen, M.Sc. (Eng.) be re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.

The Appointments Committee further proposes that the remunerations to the Board members shall continue to be 48,000 euros to the Chair of the Board and 24,000 euros to the Board members for the term of office.

Raute Corporation’s Appointments Committee consists of Chair of the Board Ms. Laura Raitio, Vice-Chair Mr. Mika Mustakallio and Board member Mr. Pekka Suominen.

The proposals above will be included in the notice to the Annual General Meeting which will be published later.

