Paris, February 17, 2020 - Prima Solutions, software provider for insurance and reinsurance professionals, was ranked by Les Echos-Statista in 78th place among the 2020 French Growth Champions with an average annual growth rate of 65% between 2015 and 2018, and a workforce expansion of over 6X during the same period.

"We are proud to have appeared in this list for 3 years, which rewards the 500 French companies which have performed exceptionally well and which contribute to job creation in France. This year, in addition to our organic growth, we benefited from our external growth operations carried out in the second half of 2018, in order to enrich our product offering and broaden our customer base, in France and beyond our borders, in particular in the United States ”, commented Hugues Delannoy , Executive President of Prima Solutions.

About Prima Solutions

A global insurtech provider and key player in the insurance sector within Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific, Prima Solutions designs software for insurance and reinsurance professionals covering all business processes in the life, health (for groups and individuals) and non-life insurance, and reinsurance sectors.

Prima Solutions serves more than 300 customers and works with a global network of partners. We help insurance companies go digital rapidly through our highly configurable, modular, cloud-based software suite.

