Transactions during 10-14 February
On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 10-14 February:
|Number of
shares bought
|Average transaction price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|86,121
|86,450,819
|10 February 2020
|14,039
|1,002.16
|14,069,340
|11 February 2020
|10,000
|1,005.09
|10,050,912
|12 February 2020
|11,005
|1,009.58
|11,110,456
|13 February 2020
|9,711
|1,009.53
|9,803,553
|14 February 2020
|15,000
|1,020.48
|15,307,165
|Total, 10-14 February 2020
|59,755
|60,341,426
|Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 14 February 2020*
|26,014
|1,009.81
|26,269,296
|Accumulated under the programme
|171,890
|173,061,541
* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.
With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 5,058,921 own B shares, corresponding to 3.3% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.
The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.
