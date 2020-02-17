Transactions during 10-14 February

On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 10-14 February:

  Number of
shares bought		Average transaction priceAmount
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement86,121 86,450,819
10 February 2020 14,039 1,002.16 14,069,340
11 February 2020 10,000 1,005.09 10,050,912
12 February 2020 11,005 1,009.58 11,110,456
13 February 2020 9,711 1,009.53 9,803,553
14 February 2020 15,000 1,020.48 15,307,165
Total, 10-14 February 202059,755 60,341,426
Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 14 February 2020*26,0141,009.8126,269,296
Accumulated under the programme 171,890 173,061,541
    

* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 5,058,921 own B shares, corresponding to 3.3% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

Contacts

Investor Relations:      
Peter Kondrup   +45 2219 1221        
Iben Steiness    +45 3327 1232

Media Relations:         
Kasper Elbjørn    +45 4179 1216        
Anders Bering    +45 4179 1217

For more news, sign up at www.carlsberggroup.com/subscribe or follow @CarlsbergGroup on Twitter.

Attachments