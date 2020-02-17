New York, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Viscosupplementation: Global Market Overview" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05863010/?utm_source=GNW





Hyaluronic acid viscosupplement is injected into joints to reduce joint pains and treat osteoarthritis.



This report highlights the current and future market potential for viscosupplementation and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, patent analysis, pipeline analysis, drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2025, as well as market shares for key market players.



This report details market shares for viscosupplementation based on procedure type, application and geography.Based on procedure type, the market is segmented into Three-Injection cycle, Single-Injection cycle and Five-Injection cycle procedure segments.



Based on application, the market is segmented into knee osteoarthritis, hip osteoarthritis and the others segment.



By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India) are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for the year 2018 as the base year, with forecasts for 2019 Through 2025. Estimated values are based on viscosupplement manufacturers total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



Summary

The global market for viscosupplementation was valued at REDACTED in 2018.The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to reach REDACTED by 2025.



Growth of the global market is attributed to the growing prevalence of knee osteoarthritis, a strong product pipeline for single and Three-Injection cycle market segments and strong investment into research and development activities by key market players, including Seikagaku Corp., Anika Therapeutics Inc., Bioventus, Fidia Farmaceutici and others.



Increasing patient preference for new, minimally-invasive viscosupplementation procedures comes with the substantial increase in the prevalence of knee osteoarthritis in the U.S. The U.S. is one of the major markets for viscosupplements. According to the U.S. Arthritis Foundation, osteoarthritis is the most common type of arthritis. It affects nearly 30 million people in the U.S. The increased number of osteoarthritis patients is likely to drive the market for viscosupplementation during the forecast period.



The global viscosupplementation market is segmented in this report by procedure type, application and region.

