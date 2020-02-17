Dublin, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molybdenum Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global molybdenum market is estimated to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of around 4%, over the forecast period. Increasing steel production in china and growing demand from the energy sector are expected to drive the market growth.



Key Highlights



High cost of molybdenum is likely to hinder the markets growth.

Increasing demand for molybdenum-bearing in chemicals is likely to augment the market's growth in the future.

Asia-Pacific holds the major share in the consumption of molybdenum. The region is also expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, powered by the growth in various end user industries in the region.

Increasing Demand from the Aerospace & Defence Industry

Molybdenum is one of the essential materials for the aerospace and defense industry because of various properties, such as high-temperature stability, tensile strength, density, radiation protection, and their excellent material machinability.

In the aerospace industry, molybdenum is used to reduce the vibration and to improve the pilot and passenger comfort, as the material has high strength and less weight. It is also used for the stabilization of control surfaces for ailerons, elevators, and rudder sections of aircraft, helicopter rotor blades, and cockpit instrumentation.

The commercial airline sector is expected to continue its decade-long trend of above-average growth rates. This market has been growing globally, particularly at a higher rate in the emerging economies, owing to increasing purchasing power.

In the defense industry, it is used for the manufacturing of premier warheads, nozzles, and shaped charge liners. There has been an increase in defense budgets with the resurgence of global security threats for the United States, as well as the other countries like Russia, France, China, and several other countries.

Overall, a steady growth rate in the aerospace and defense industry and increase in molybdenum applications in the segment are expected to provide huge opportunity to the molybdenum market for it to grow.

China to Dominate the Market in Asia-Pacific



Asia-Pacific is expected to have the largest market globally for molybdenum during the forecast period. The rapid industrialization and rising consumption are expected to boost the market.

China is the largest producer of molybdenum in the world. Major producers of molybdenum in the country are China Molybdenum Co., Ltd., Rio Tinto, and Jjinduicheng molybdenum group co., ltd., among others.

Some of the resource locations for molybdenum are in Henan, operated by China Molybdenum Company Limited, Shaanxi, operated by Jinduicheng Molybdenum Group Co. Ltd, and Liaoning, operated by Yangjiazhangzi Molybdenum Mine.

The country consumes around 8.6 kg molybdenum per 100 metric tons of steel in comparison to the global average of 14.3 kg molybdenum per 100 metric tons of steel. In order to reach the global average, it would be needing an additional 100.6 million pounds of molybdenum per year.

The central government-led steel production capacity cutbacks are predominantly targeting steel mills producing crude and sub-standard steel products. The government is targeting to towards green and efficient capacity which produces specialty steel.

With the increasing demand for molybdenum from various end-user industries, the production is expected to increase further during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The global molybdenum market is a consolidated market, with the top players accounting for a major chunk of the market. Key players in the molybdenum market include Anglo American, Antofagasta plc, China Molybdenum Co. Ltd, Grupo Mexico, and Rio Tinto, among others.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Steel Production in China

4.1.2 Growing Demand from the Energy Sector

4.1.3 Increasing Demand for Molybdenum-bearing in Chemicals

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Molybdenum

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5 Import and Export Trends

4.6 Price Trends



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 End Product

5.1.1 Steel

5.1.2 Chemical

5.1.3 Foundry

5.1.4 MO-Metal

5.1.5 Nickel Alloy

5.1.6 Other End Products

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Oil and Gas

5.2.2 Chemical and Petrochemical

5.2.3 Automotive

5.2.4 Industrial Usage

5.2.5 Building and Construction

5.2.6 Aerospace and Defense

5.2.7 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Production Analysis

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 United States

5.3.1.3 Chile

5.3.1.4 Peru

5.3.1.5 Mexico

5.3.1.6 Armenia

5.3.1.7 Other Countries

5.3.2 Consumption Analysis

5.3.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.2.1.1 China

5.3.2.1.2 India

5.3.2.1.3 Japan

5.3.2.1.4 South Korea

5.3.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2.2 North America

5.3.2.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.3 Europe

5.3.2.3.1 Germany

5.3.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3.3 Italy

5.3.2.3.4 France

5.3.2.3.5 Russia

5.3.2.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.2.4 Rest of the World

5.3.2.4.1 South America

5.3.2.4.2 Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Anglo American

6.4.2 Antofagasta plc

6.4.3 China Molybdenum Co. Ltd.

6.4.4 Codelco

6.4.5 Freeport-McMoRan

6.4.6 Grupo Mexico

6.4.7 Jinduicheng molybdenum group Co. Ltd.

6.4.8 MOLTUN

6.4.9 Rio Tinto

6.4.10 Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ab7jl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900