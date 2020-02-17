Dublin, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molybdenum Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global molybdenum market is estimated to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of around 4%, over the forecast period. Increasing steel production in china and growing demand from the energy sector are expected to drive the market growth.
Key Highlights
Increasing Demand from the Aerospace & Defence Industry
China to Dominate the Market in Asia-Pacific
Competitive Landscape
The global molybdenum market is a consolidated market, with the top players accounting for a major chunk of the market. Key players in the molybdenum market include Anglo American, Antofagasta plc, China Molybdenum Co. Ltd, Grupo Mexico, and Rio Tinto, among others.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Steel Production in China
4.1.2 Growing Demand from the Energy Sector
4.1.3 Increasing Demand for Molybdenum-bearing in Chemicals
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost of Molybdenum
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5 Import and Export Trends
4.6 Price Trends
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 End Product
5.1.1 Steel
5.1.2 Chemical
5.1.3 Foundry
5.1.4 MO-Metal
5.1.5 Nickel Alloy
5.1.6 Other End Products
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Oil and Gas
5.2.2 Chemical and Petrochemical
5.2.3 Automotive
5.2.4 Industrial Usage
5.2.5 Building and Construction
5.2.6 Aerospace and Defense
5.2.7 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Production Analysis
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 United States
5.3.1.3 Chile
5.3.1.4 Peru
5.3.1.5 Mexico
5.3.1.6 Armenia
5.3.1.7 Other Countries
5.3.2 Consumption Analysis
5.3.2.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.2.1.1 China
5.3.2.1.2 India
5.3.2.1.3 Japan
5.3.2.1.4 South Korea
5.3.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2.2 North America
5.3.2.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.2.3 Mexico
5.3.2.3 Europe
5.3.2.3.1 Germany
5.3.2.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3.3 Italy
5.3.2.3.4 France
5.3.2.3.5 Russia
5.3.2.3.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.2.4 Rest of the World
5.3.2.4.1 South America
5.3.2.4.2 Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Anglo American
6.4.2 Antofagasta plc
6.4.3 China Molybdenum Co. Ltd.
6.4.4 Codelco
6.4.5 Freeport-McMoRan
6.4.6 Grupo Mexico
6.4.7 Jinduicheng molybdenum group Co. Ltd.
6.4.8 MOLTUN
6.4.9 Rio Tinto
6.4.10 Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
