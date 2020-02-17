Luxembourg, 17th February 2020

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 13th December 2019

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 10th FEBRUARY 2020 TO 14th FEBRUARY 2020

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading dateNumber of shares purchasedWeighted average price (Eur)Amount of purchases (Eur)PurposeMarket
10th February 2020-----
11th February 2020-----
12th February 2020-----
13th February 2020-----
14th February 20204306.62 838CancellationEuro MTF Luxembourg
Total430-2 838--

Repurchase programme full description dated 17th December 2019 is available on Velcan Holdings website

*          *          *

Regulatory information available on                      www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                                         investor@velcan.lu

