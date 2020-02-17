





Luxembourg, 17th February 2020

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 13th December 2019

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 10th FEBRUARY 2020 TO 14th FEBRUARY 2020

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market 10th February 2020 - - - - - 11th February 2020 - - - - - 12th February 2020 - - - - - 13th February 2020 - - - - - 14th February 2020 430 6.6 2 838 Cancellation Euro MTF Luxembourg Total 430 - 2 838 - -

Repurchase programme full description dated 17th December 2019 is available on Velcan Holdings website

* * *

Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu



Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu



Attachment