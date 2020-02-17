Tender Offer: Results

The Board of Foresight Solar & Technology VCT Plc is pleased to announce that the results of the Tender Offer for up to 10,738,453 Ordinary Shares are as follows:

Number of acceptances Number of Ordinary Shares held % of Issued Share Capital 244 7,346,280 17.12%

The Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share tendered is currently being finalised and independently reviewed. Payments for all Shareholders who had accepted the Tender Offer are expected to be made by 31 March 2020.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181