The report identifies markets in four segments: vaccines, pharmaceuticals, feed additives, and diagnostics.For the purpose of this study, diagnostics include products that are used at the point of care and are considered rapid tests or kits, in-clinic analyzers and imaging equipment.



Each market segment provides detailed information based on product categories, use of products, forecasts, and competitive analyses.



Report Includes:

- 64 data tables and 109 additional tables

- Brief overview of the global market for animal therapeutics and diagnostics within the industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018 to 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- Assessment of factors driving the industry’s growth, current trends, market opportunities and restraints, and technological advancements that will shape and influence the future marketplace

- Evaluation of the market size corresponding to total production of animal healthcare products, vaccines, feed additives, therapeutic and diagnostic drugs; their growth forecasts and industry trends

- Market share analysis of the leading animal vaccines and therapeutic drug suppliers; their key Competitive landscape, market positioning, revenue sales, and product segments

- Patent study and analysis covering significant allotments of the U.S. patents granted on animal health products

- Detailed company profiles of the market leading participants. Major players included BASF Animal Nutrition, Bayer Animal Health GmbH, DSM Nutritional Products Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Merck Animal Health and Mosaic Co.



Summary

The total market for animal therapeutics and diagnostics is estimated at REDACTED in 2019, up from REDACTED in 2018.Four general areas are discussed in this report: animal vaccines, animal pharmaceuticals, feed additives, and animal diagnostics.



All segments of the market are positioned to show growth due to the steady demand for and growing role of pets as household members in the companion animals segment, growth in the human population resulting in an increase in household pets, and consumer demand for healthy and nutritious food products. There continues to be widespread demand for poultry products worldwide, with the United States at the forefront of demand. However, in

recent years, a growing demand for fish and seafood among consumers following a more healthconscious diet is driving new growth. Red meat consumption has leveled off but continues to remain strong while lean meats are increasing in general.



By 2024, the animal therapeutics and diagnostics market is likely to reach a value of REDACTED, with a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2019 through 2024 of REDACTED. See the following table and figure for details.

- Products considered in the vaccines segment of the animal market include prophylactic vaccines, therapeutic vaccines, immunotherapies, and other biologics. In 2019, the market for vaccine products is estimated to be valued at REDACTED. Demand, which is often producedfrom the necessity of these products, will drive the market to reach REDACTED by 2024, representing compounded annual growth of REDACTED.

- The pharmaceutical segment accounts for the largest percentage of revenues with REDACTED of the overall market. Pharmaceuticals include a number of drug classifications, including allergy treatments, anti-infectives, anti-inflammatories, metabolic drugs, parasite control, psychotropics, and other specialized drugs. Sales for animal pharmaceuticals are estimated at REDACTED for 2019 and are expected to increase to REDACTED by 2024. Industry participants

continue to watch the antibiotic segment of the market as regulatory and consumerdemands shape future opportunities. Uncertainty in future requirements and attitudes towardantibiotic use in animals raised for food production will remain a focus for new development and antibiotic alternatives.

- Feed additives are the second-largest market segment due to demand from production animal producers. The market increased in value in 2019, reaching an estimated value of REDACTED. Amino acids represent the largest share of this market with other sub-segments such as nutritional additives, medicinal additives and vitamins contributing to this growing market segment. For 2024, sales are projected to increase to REDACTED.

- Diagnostic products account for a smaller share of the market with REDACTED in estimated sales in 2019. Products in this segment include rapid testing products, clinical laboratory equipment and imaging equipment. This segment excludes laboratory services and fees.

