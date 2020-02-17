New York, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Car Rental Industry Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05863006/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global car rental industry looks promising with opportunities in business and leisure travel industry. The global car rental industry is expected to reach an estimated $120 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are growing global tourism industry, increase in int

ernational air travelers, and rising income levels across the globe.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include enhanced user experience through digitization, additional green vehicles in the fleets of rental car companies, and

the concept of self-driving instead of hiring a driver. Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Hertz Group AG, Avis Budget Group Inc., Uber, Europcar Mobility Group S.

A., Redcap Tour, ANI technologies Pvt. limited, and Sixt AG are the major car rental service providers in the global car rental industry.



By Location [$B Shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]

• On-Airport

• Off-Airport



By Traveler Type [$B Shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]

• Business

• Leisure

• Others



By Mode of Booking [$B Shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]

• On-Line

• Off-Line



By Vehicle Type [$B Shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]

• Luxury Cars

• Executive Cars

• Economy Cars

• Sports Utility Vehicles

• Others



By region [$B Shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Spain

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Hong Kong

• South Korea

• Malaysia

• Taiwan

• Philippines

• Vietnam

• Indonesia

• Thailand

• Sri Lanka

• The Rest of the World

• Brazil

• Argentina



Some of the car rental companies profiled in this report include Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Hertz Group AG, Avis Budget Group Inc., Europcar Mobility Group S.A., and Sixt AG, and others.



Some of the features of “Growth Opportunities in the Car Rental Industry 2020-2025: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis” include:

• Market size estimates: Car rental industry size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

• Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by segments and region.

• Segmentation analysis: Car rental industry size by various segments such as location, customer, vehicle, and mode of booking in terms of value.

• Regional analysis: Car rental industry breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

• Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different segments and regions of car rental industry.

• Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of car rental in the car rental suppliers.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high growth opportunities for the global car rental industry by location (on-airport and off-airport), type of customer (business, leisure, and others), mode of booking (on-line and off-line), vehicle type (luxury cars, executive cars, economy cars, sports utility vehicles, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competing service and processes in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by service substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

