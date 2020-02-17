Company Release no. 13/2020

To: NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

Copenhagen, Denmark, 17 February 2020





Extraordinary General Meeting of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S, 17 February 2020





Today, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S' Extraordinary General Meeting passed the following resolutions:

The following persons were elected as members of the Board of Directors:

Masaya Etoh Daisuke Matsuo Matthew Ryan Dumont



The elected board members replace all current members of the Board of Directors who have resigned from the Board of Directors as of today's date.

Subsequently, the Board of Directors has constituted itself with Masaya Etoh as Chairman.





For more information, please contact:

Craig A. Collard Ira Duarte

CEO CFO

Phone: +1 919-591-3090

Email: IR@Veloxis.com





About Veloxis

Veloxis is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of transplant patients. A Danish company, Veloxis operates in the U.S. through Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, USA. Veloxis has successfully developed Envarsus XR (tacrolimus extended-release tablets) based upon the company's unique and patented delivery technology, MeltDose®, which is designed to enhance the absorption and bioavailability of select orally administered drugs. The company is focused on the direct commercialization of Envarsus XR in the U.S., expansion of partnerships for markets around the world, and acquisition of assets utilized in transplant patients and by adjacent medical specialties. Veloxis is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen under the trading symbol OMX: VELO. For further information, please visit www.veloxis.com .

