The global polyurethane (PU) coatings market is estimated to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of around 4%, over the forecast period.
Burgeoning wood coatings industry and growing demand from the building and construction industry are expected to drive the market growth. In addition, shift to water-borne PU coatings is expected to fuel the demand for polyurethane coatings over the forecast period. Declining automotive industry is likely to hinder the markets growth.
Asia-Pacific holds the major share in the consumption of polyurethane coatings. The region is also expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, powered by the growing demand from automotive, aerospace, and construction industries in the region.
The market for polyurethane coatings is a consolidated market, as there are very few players, who are able to control major market share. Key players in the market include AkzoNobel N.V., BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, Inc., and The Sherwin-Williams Company, among others.
Increasing Demand from Construction Industry
China to Dominate the Market in Asia-Pacific
