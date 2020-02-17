Jacob Tveraabak, CEO StrongPoint ASA, today acquired 26 663 shares. The price for the shares is NOK 12,2894, which is the volume weighted average for the past three working days. New holding is 83 031 shares, 0.2 % of the outstanding shares.

Hilde Horn Gilen, CFO StrongPoint ASA, today acquired 16 543 shares. The price for the shares is NOK 12,2894, which is the volume weighted average for the past three working days. New holding is 34 947 shares, 0.1 % of the outstanding shares.

Per Haagensen, SVP Norway, today acquired 13 699 shares. The price for the shares is NOK 12,2894, which is the volume weighted average for the past three working days. New holding is 59 214 shares, 0.1 % of the outstanding shares.

Trond Kongrød, SVP Spain / EMEA, today acquired 11 069 shares. The price for the shares is NOK 12,2894, which is the volume weighted average for the past three working days. New holding is 22 133 shares, 0.0 % of the outstanding shares.

Göran Thörn, SVP Sweden (incl E-com), today acquired 7 626 shares. The price for the shares is NOK 12,2894, which is the volume weighted average for the past three working days. New holding is 7 626 shares, 0.0 % of the outstanding shares.



Julius Stulpinas, SVP Technology & Supply chain, today acquired 13 751 shares. The price for the shares is NOK 12,2894, which is the volume weighted average for the past three working days. New holding is 18 285 shares, 0.0 % of the outstanding shares.

Rimantas Mažulis, SVP Baltics, today acquired 9 464 shares. The price for the shares is NOK 12,2894, which is the volume weighted average for the past three working days. New holding is 11 865 shares, 0.0 % of the outstanding shares.

Lars-Åke Ericson Köpper, SVP Cash Security, today acquired 17 792 shares. The price for the shares is NOK 12,2894, which is the volume weighted average for the past three working days. New holding is 36 792 shares, 0.1 % of the outstanding shares.

Leif Persson, SVP Labels, today acquired 6 948 shares. The price for the shares is NOK 12,2894, which is the volume weighted average for the past three working days. New holding is 31 048 shares, 0.1 % of the outstanding shares.



The shares are acquired through the Executive management incentive program, where the employee gets 20 % discount of the shares in the company. The shares are allocated from StrongPoint ASAs own holdings.





According to StrongPoints extraordinary general assembly resolution, the board shall use 20 % of their gross remuneration to acquire shares in the company until they own shares equal in value to one year's gross board remuneration. The shares are allocated from StrongPoint ASAs own holdings.

Morthen Johannessen, chairman of the board of StrongPoint ASA, today acquired 2 197 shares through the shareholder program for the board. The price for the shares is NOK 12,2894, which is the volume weighted average for the past three working days. New holding is 42 690 shares, 0.1 % of the outstanding shares.

Peter Wirén, member of the board of StrongPoint ASA, today acquired 2 747 shares through the shareholder program for the board. The price for the shares is NOK 12,2894, which is the volume weighted average for the past three working days. New holding is 14 970 shares, 0.0 % of the outstanding shares.

Klaus de Vibe, member of the board of StrongPoint ASA, today acquired 1 098 shares through the shareholder program for the board. The price for the shares is NOK 12,2894, which is the volume weighted average for the past three working days. New holding is 85 005 shares, 0.2 % of the outstanding shares.

Inger Johanne Solhaug, member of the board of StrongPoint ASA, today acquired 1 098 shares through the shareholder program for the board. The price for the shares is NOK 12,2894, which is the volume weighted average for the past three working days. New holding is 6 345 shares, 0.0 % of the outstanding shares.

Camilla AC Tepfers, member of the board of StrongPoint ASA, today acquired 1 098 shares through the shareholder program for the board. The price for the shares is NOK 12,2894, which is the volume weighted average for the past three working days. New holding is 6 345 shares, 0.0 % of the outstanding shares.





StrongPoint ASA has today sold 131 793 shares. The shares were sold to the executive management and the members of the board, as a part of the shareholder program. The price for the shares is NOK 12,2894, which is the volume weighted average for the past three working days. New holding is 29 406 shares, 0.1 % of the outstanding shares.

For additional information, please contact:

Hilde Horn Gilen

CFO, StrongPoint ASA

Mail: hilde.gilen@strongpoint.com

Phone +47 920 60 158





About StrongPoint | www.strongpoint.com (http://www.strongpoint.com)

StrongPoint is driving productivity for European retailers by providing innovative, integrated technology solutions for multi-channel retailing based on long-standing relationships with customers and partners. StrongPoint offers best-in-class service and consultancy expertise through its team of 530 employees in Norway, Sweden, the Baltics, France, Germany, Belgium, Spain and Russia. StrongPoint is headquartered in Rælingen, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: STRONG).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.