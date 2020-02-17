New York, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lithium Compound Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05863004/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global lithium compound market looks promising with opportunities in the lithium-ion batteries, glass & ceramics, lubricants, polymers,

metallurgy, and air treatment industries. The global lithium compound market is forecast to reach $8.4 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 16% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers

for this market are increasing production of electric vehicles, growth in portable electronics, and low environment impact of lithium batteries as compare to lead acid.



An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes increasing demand for lithium polymer batteries.



The study includes trends and forecasts for the global lithium compound market by derivative type, end use industries, and region as follows:



By Derivative [$M and Kilotons shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• Lithium Carbonate

• Lithium Hydroxide

• Lithium Concentrate

• Lithium Metal

• Lithium Chloride

• Butyl Lithium

• Others



By End Use Industry [$M and kilotons shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

• Li-Ion Batteries

• Glass & Ceramics

• Lubricants

• Polymers

• Metallurgy

• Air Treatment

• Others



By Region [$M and kilotons shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Spain

• Italy

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Korea

• The Rest of the World



Some of the lithium compound companies profiled in this report include Ganfenglithium, Albemarle, SQM, FMC, and Tianqi Lithium.

The analyst forecasts that lithium carbonate will remain the largest material over the forecast period due to the increasing demand of lithium ion batteries in electric vehicles and smartphones.



Within the lithium compound market, lithium-ion batteries will remain the largest end use industry and witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for high energy density and long lifecycle batteries in electric vehicles, smartphones, and other portable electronics.



APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the over the forecast period due to growth in electric vehicles and increasing demand for smartphone.



Some of the features of “Global Lithium Compound Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis” Include:

• Market size estimates: Lithium compound market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (kilotons) shipment.

• Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by derivative type and end use industry.

• Segmentation analysis: Lithium compound market size by various segments, such as derivative type and end use industry in terms of value and volume shipment.

• Regional analysis: Lithium compound market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industries and regions for lithium compound market.

• Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for lithium compound market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global lithium compound market by end use industry (Li-Ion Batteries, Glass & Ceramics, Lubricants, Polymers, Metallurgy, Air treatment, and Others), derivative type (Lithium Carbonate, Lithium Hydroxide, Lithium Concentrate, Lithium Metal, Lithium Chloride, Butyl Lithium and Others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

