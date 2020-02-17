New York, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Carbon Fiber Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05764162/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the carbon fiber market looks attractive with opportunities in the aerospace, industrial, and sporting goods industries. The carbon fiber market is expected to reach an estimated $3.7 billion by 2025 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for market growth are growing dem

and for high performance and lightweight composite materials and increasing performance requirements in the end use industries.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the emergence of new applications and initiatives to innovate and commercialize the use of alternative precursors t

o reduce the manufacturing costs of carbon fiber.



A total of 157 figures / charts and 142 tables are provided in this 215 -page report to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



The study includes the carbon fiber market size and forecast for the carbon market through 2025, segmented by end use industry, precursor type, tow size, modulus, and region as follows:



Carbon Fiber Market by End Use Industry [Volume (M lbs.) and $M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• Aerospace

• Commercial

• Regional Jets

• General Aviation

• Helicopter

• Defense

• Space

• Industrial

• Wind Energy

• Marine

• Transportation/Automotive

• Civil/Construction

• Electrical and Electronics (E&E)

• Others

• Sporting Goods

• Golf clubs

• Rackets

• Skis, snowboards and other winter sports equipment

• Fishing poles

• Others



Carbon Fiber Market by Precursor Type [Volume (M lbs.) and $M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• PAN

• Pitch



Carbon Fiber Market by Tow Size [Volume (M lbs.) shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• Small Tow (<=24k)

• Large Tow(>24k)



Carbon Fiber Market by Modulus [Volume (M lbs.) shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• Standard

• Intermediate

• High



Carbon Fiber Market by Region [Volume (M lbs.) and $M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• North America

• Europe

• The Rest of the World (including Asia Pacific)



Some of the major companies in the carbon fiber market are Toray, Mitsubishi, Teijin, Hexcel, SGL, and Cytec Solvay Group.



The analyst forecasts that aerospace will be the largest end use industry and the industrial segment will witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for high performance lightweight materials in the automotive industry and growing demand for carbon composites in wind turbine with the increasing length of wind blades are driving market growth over the forecast period.



By tow size, small tow (less than or equal to 24k) carbon fiber is expected to remain the largest segment by volume and the large tow (greater than 24k) is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of its increasing use in the industrial applications. By modulus, standard modulus is expected to remain the largest segment by volume over the forecast period.



North America is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to demand from the industries of aerospace, automotive, and wind energy.



Some of the features of “Carbon Fiber Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis” include:

• Market size estimates: Carbon fiber market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

• Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by application, and end use industry.

• Segmentation analysis: Carbon fiber market size by various applications such as end use industry, precursor type, tow size, and modulus type in terms of value and volume shipment.

• Regional analysis: Carbon fiber market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of carbon fiber in carbon fiber market.

• Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in carbon fiber market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the carbon fiber market by end use industry (aerospace, industrial and sporting goods), by precursor type, by tow size, by modulus and region (North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (including Asia Pacific))?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the carbon fiber market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the carbon fiber market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this carbon fiber market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the carbon fiber market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the carbon fiber market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this carbon fiber market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this carbon fiber area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this carbon fiber market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05764162/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001