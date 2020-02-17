Dublin, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "White Oil Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market globally for White Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 1.5 % during the forecast period of 2019-2024. Major factors driving the market studied is the increasing use of cosmetics.
Cosmetics is one of the major applications for white oils. White oils are used as a base oil in a variety of products, such as hair oils, hair creams, makeup products, facial creams, and body lotions. Their application in cosmetics accounted for a healthy share of the global market in 2018.
The increasing pharmaceutical industry is also providing growth to the white oil market. In the pharmaceutical industry, it is used in the manufacturing of ointments, emollients, eye lubricants, and in the penicillin production process.
However, stringent government regulations on the use of white oil in the food and pharmaceutical industries is acting as restraint to the market studied.
The Global White Oil market is partially consolidated with many healthy competitions in the market. The major companies are Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL), British Petroleum, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, Columbia Petro Chem Pvt. Ltd, ExxonMobil Corporation, H&R Group, HollyFrontier Corporation (Sonneborn), JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation among others.
Increasing Demand from Personal Care across the Globe
Asia Pacific to Dominate the Market
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry
4.1.2 Increasing Pharmaceutical Industry
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations on the Use of White Oil in the Food and Pharmaceutical Industries
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Industry Attractiveness Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Plastics and Elastomers
5.1.2 Adhesives
5.1.3 Personal care
5.1.4 Agriculture
5.1.5 Textile
5.1.6 Food and Beverage
5.1.7 Pharmaceutical
5.1.8 Metalworking Applications
5.1.9 Other Applications
5.2 Grade
5.2.1 Technical/Industrial Grade
5.2.2 Pharmaceuticals Grade
5.3 By Viscosity
5.3.1 Low
5.3.2 Medium
5.3.3 High
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.3 Europe
5.4.4 Rest of World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL)
6.4.2 Calumet Specialty Products Partners
6.4.3 Columbia Petro Chem Pvt. Ltd.
6.4.4 ExxonMobil Corporation
6.4.5 H&R Group
6.4.6 HollyFrontier Corporation (Sonneborn)
6.4.7 Nynas AB
6.4.8 Oxiteno
6.4.9 Renkert Oil
6.4.10 Royal Dutch Shell PLC
6.4.11 Sasol
6.4.12 Savita Oil
6.4.13 Sinopec Petrochemical & Chemical Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Potential Usage in the Food and Beverage Industry
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zgcnq4
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: