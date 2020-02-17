Dublin, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hairy Cell Leukemia Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to National Organization for Rare Disorders, approximately 600-800 new cases are diagnosed each year in the United States. Most of the affected individuals are males 50 years of age or older.



Early diagnosis can help the patients live longer. In recent years, there are advanced diagnostic tests to detect the hairy cell leukemia. First and foremost diagnostic test is a complete blood profile which clearly indicates the total number of lymphocytes, which indicates the disease. Physicians can easily diagnose, if there is an enlarged spleen, by physical examination. One important confirmation test is presence of hairy cells in the blood in the lab tests. Most of the patients also require bone marrow biopsy for confirmation.



Diagnosis rates of hairy cell leukaemia has increased over the last two-three decades, which is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.



Chemotherapy Expected to Register Significant Growth Over the Forecast Period



Based on therapy, it is segmented into chemotherapy and Targeted Therapy. The key factor contributing to the growth of the chemotherapy segment is the rising incidence of leukemia cases. According to the American Cancer Society estimates, there were around 22,840 death from leukemia in 2019.



Many companies are focusing on developing breakthrough products for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia in order to maintain their competitive advantage and penetrate new regional markets. Chemotherapy drugs, specifically purine analogs such as cladribine and pentostatin, are considered as an initial treatment option for most individuals with hairy cell leukemia.



Additionally, the increase in funding for companies involved in the research related to hairy cell leukemia is expected to boost the studied market.



North America Holds the Largest Share in the Hairy Cell Leukemia Market



The hairy cell leukemia market holds the largest share in North America region due to the presence of high incidence rate, increase in geriatric population and advancements in the treatment of hairy cell leukaemia. According to National Organization for Rare Disorders, Hairy cell leukemia is a rare type of blood cancer, that affects about 6,000 persons in the United States. Europe and the Asia Pacific are followed next after North America owing to the presence of a diversified patient pool and emerging economies in these regions.



Competitive Landscape



The hairy cell leukemia market is competitive and many of the global players are into the market. For instance - Amgen Inc, AstraZeneca plc, BioGenomics Limited, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Incyte Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Merck KGaA, Merck & Co, Inc. and Pfizer Inc. are providing these products across the globe.



