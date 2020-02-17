Dublin, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Long-Fiber Thermoset Composites Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global long-fiber thermoset composites market is expected to grow at with a CAGR greater than 5% during the forecast period.
One of the major factors driving the market is the stringent regulations for carbon emission and uptake of electric vehicles. However, issues with recycling of long-fiber thermoset composites is hindering the growth of the market.
Among the end-user industries, building & construction accounted for the highest market share and is expected to dominate the market studied during the forecast period. North America accounts for the highest market share and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.
The long-fiber thermoset composites market is moderately fragmented as the market share is divided between many players. Key players in the market include Advanced Composites, Inc., LANXESS, Celanese Corporation, Lingol Corporation., and SABIC, among others.
Carbon Fiber Type to Dominate the Market
North America to Dominate the Market
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Stringent Regulations for Carbon Emission and uptake of Electric Vehicles
4.1.2 Other Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Issues With Recyling of Long-Fiber Thermoset Composites Market
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Resin Type
5.1.1 Unsaturated Polyester
5.1.2 Epoxy
5.1.3 Vinyl Ester
5.1.4 Others
5.2 Fiber Type
5.2.1 Glass Fiber
5.2.2 Carbon Fiber
5.3 End-user Industry
5.3.1 Transportation
5.3.2 Marine
5.3.3 Aerospace
5.3.4 Building & Construction
5.3.5 Wind Energy
5.3.6 Electrical & Electronics
5.3.7 Others
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.3 Europe
5.4.4 South America
5.4.5 Middle-East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Advanced Composites Inc.
6.4.2 Celanese Corporation
6.4.3 Conductive Composites
6.4.4 Fibrtec Inc.
6.4.5 FRP Services & Co.
6.4.6 LANXESS
6.4.7 Lingol Corp.
6.4.8 PlastiComp Inc.
6.4.9 PolyOne Corporation
6.4.10 RTP Company
6.4.11 SABIC
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
