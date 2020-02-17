New York, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aerospace Testing Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05351004/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global aerospace testing market looks promising with opportunities in commercial/regional aircraft, business jets, helicopters, and military aircraft. The global aerospace testing market is expected to reach an estimated $5.7 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 1.8% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market

are increasing aircraft deliveries, adoption of new materials in aircraft, and stringent aviation regulations & certification standards for the aircraft safety.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include new advanced technologies for testing aircraft, such as introduction of thin film ultrasonic sensor, sweeper scanne

r for ultrasonic testing and introduction of advanced NDT inspection device. Airbus, Boeing, NTS, SGS, Mistras, Innertek, Exova, MTS, Cincinnati Sub-Zero and Dayton T Brown are among the major providers of aerospace testing.



By Method Type [$B Shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]

• Non- Destructive Testing Method

• Ultrasonic Testing

• Fluorescent Testing

• Eddy current Testing

• Visual Testing

• Magnetic particle Testing

• Radiographic Testing

• Acoustic Testing

• Macro etching Testing

• Others

• Destructive Testing Method

• Dynamic Testing

• Static Testing

• Others



By Aircraft Type [$B Shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]

• Commercial/Regional Aircraft

• Business Jets

• Helicopter

• Military Aircraft



By Sourcing Type [$B Shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]

• In-House Testing

• Outsource Testing



By Component Type [$B Shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]

• Airframe

• Engine

• Interior



By Region [$B Shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

Some of the aerospace testing companies profiled in this report include Airbus, Boeing, NTS, SGS, Mistras, Innertek, Exova, MTS, Cincinnati Sub-Zero and Dayton T Brown.



Some of the features of “Growth Opportunities in the Aerospace testing market 2020-2025: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis” include:

• Market size estimates: Aerospace testing market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

• Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by segments and region.

• Segmentation analysis: Aerospace testing market size by various segments such as aircraft type, sourcing type, method type, and component type.

• Regional analysis: Aerospace testing market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

• Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different segments and regions of aerospace testing market.

• Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new service development, and competitive landscape of aerospace testing in the aerospace testing suppliers.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the market based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global aerospace testing market by aircraft type (commercial/regional aircraft, business jet, helicopter, and military aircraft), by sourcing type (in-house testing and outsource testing), by method type (non-destructive testing and destructive testing), by component type (airframe, engine, and interior), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competing service and processes in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by service substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05351004/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001