CONSTI GROUP PLC Managers Transactions on 17 February 2020 at 2.00 p.m.

Consti Group Plc - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: WesAnne Oy Ab

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Westersund, Anne

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Consti Group Plc

LEI: 743700JMXCC11CRJCS71

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700JMXCC11CRJCS71_20200217095412_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-13

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000178256

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 450 Unit price: 8.1 EUR

(2): Volume: 1,408 Unit price: 8.1 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 1,858 Volume weighted average price: 8.1 EUR

CONSTI GROUP PLC

Further information:

Joni Sorsanen, CFO, Consti Group Plc, Tel. +358 50 443 3045

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.consti.fi

Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive renovation and building technology services to housing companies, corporations, investors and the public sector in Finland’s growth centres. Company has four business areas: Housing Companies, Corporations, Public Sector and Building Technology. In 2019, Consti Group’s net sales amounted to 315 million euro. It employs approximately 1000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.

Consti Group Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI. www.consti.fi