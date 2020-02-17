New York, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aerographene/Graphene Aerogel Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05863011/?utm_source=GNW

- Insights into government regulations with respect to power consumption and initiatives for shaping the graphene aerogel market

- Evaluation of current market size, market forecast to 2024, and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry



Reasons for Doing This Study

The global aerographene/graphene aerogel market is showing significant growth with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024; regional markets, however, are showing variable trends.In Europe and North America, the market is witnessing stable performance due to high deployment in the automotive sector.



Awareness about the product and its applications is the main reason for increasing demand in these regions.The larger number of patents from these regions is a good indication of product development in North America and Europe.



Rising industrial growth and the development of the electronics, automotive, and paints and coatings industry sectors are the primary reasons behind the growth of the aerographene/graphene aerogel market in the Asia-Pacific region.Growth will be strong in India and China due to industrialization, population growth and high demand.



In Asia-Pacific, Japan holds the most patents for aerographene/graphene aerogel products. This is encouraging Japanese aerographene manufacturers to expand their business in this region. In overall terms, however, volatile economic growth is slowing market growth in Asia-Pacific. The Rest of the World markets will see better growth during the forecast period.

