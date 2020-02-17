Dublin, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stem Cell Therapy Contract Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report features an extensive study on contract service providers engaged in the development and manufacturing of stem cell therapies. The study features in-depth analyses, highlighting the capabilities of various stem cell therapy CMOs
Advances in the fields of cell biology and regenerative medicine have led to the development of a variety of stem cell-based therapies for many cardiovascular, oncological, metabolic and musculoskeletal disorders. Driven by the revenues generated from stem cell therapies, the regenerative medicine market is anticipated to generate revenues worth USD 100 billion by 2030.
With a promising pipeline of over 200 stem cell therapy candidates, it has become essential for developers to scale up the production of such therapeutic interventions. Given that stem cell therapy manufacturing requires highly regulated, state-of-the-art technologies, it is difficult for stakeholders to establish in-house expertise for large-scale manufacturing of stem cell therapies.
As a result, stem cell therapy developers have begun outsourcing their manufacturing operations to contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). Specifically, small and mid-sized players in this sector tend to outsource a substantial proportion of clinical and commercial-scale manufacturing processes to contract service providers. In addition, even big pharma players, with established in-house capabilities, are gradually entering into long-term business relationships with CMOs in order to optimize resource utilization and manage costs.
According to a recent Nice Insight CDMO survey, about 55% of 700 respondents claimed to have collaborated with a contract service provider for clinical and commercial-scale product development requirements. Considering the prevalent trends, we believe that the stem cell therapy manufacturing market is poised to grow at a steady pace, driven by a robust pipeline of therapy candidates and technological advances aimed at mitigating challenges posed by conventional methods of production. Amidst tough competition, the availability of cutting-edge tools and technologies has emerged as a differentiating factor and is likely to grant a competitive advantage to certain CMOs over other players in the industry.
One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the future size of the market. Based on parameters, such as increase in number of clinical studies, target patient population, anticipated adoption of stem cell therapies and expected variation in manufacturing costs, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the mid to long term, for the period 2019-2030.
Amongst other elements, the report includes:
- A detailed review of the contract manufacturing landscape for stem cell therapies, featuring a comprehensive list of active CMOs and analysis based on a number of parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, geographical location, number of stem cell therapy manufacturing facilities, source of stem cells (allogenic and autologous), types of services offered (culture development, stem cell identification / validation, stem cell banking, cryopreservation, logistics, fill / finish and regulatory filings), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), types of stem cells (adult, embryonic and induced pluripotent) and therapeutic area (oncology and non-oncology).
- An elaborate discussion of the various guidelines laid down by regulatory bodies related to stem cells and other cell-based therapies across various geographies, such as the North America (primarily the US), Europe and other regions.
- Elaborate profiles of the key players based in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific that have a diverse range of capabilities for the development, manufacturing and packaging of stem cell therapies. Each profile includes an overview of the company, its financial performance (if available), information on service portfolio, stem cell therapy manufacturing facilities, and details on partnerships, recent developments and an informed future outlook.
- An analysis of the recent collaborations (signed since 2015) focused on the contract manufacturing of stem cell therapies, based on various parameters, such as year of agreement, type of agreement, scale of operation, source of stem cells used, types of stem cells and location of companies entering the partnership.
- An informed estimate of the annual demand for stem cell therapies in terms of area (in square feet) dedicated to stem-cell related operations, based on various parameters, such as target patient population, price of the therapy, dosing frequency and dose strength.
- A detailed capacity analysis, taking into consideration the manufacturing capacities of various stakeholders (small-sized, mid-sized and large CMOs) in the market, based on data gathered via secondary and primary research. It also provides the distribution of global stem cell therapy manufacturing capacity by company size (small-sized, mid-sized and large), and geography (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and scale of operation (preclinical / clinical and commercial).
- A detailed analysis to understand the relationship between the demand and supply in this field, comparing the presence of stem cell therapy developers and the availability / capability of contract manufacturers across different geographies.
- An analysis to identify the key performance indicators for service providers active in the domain, based on the information gathered via secondary research and primary research.
In order to provide a detailed future outlook, our projections have been segmented on the basis of:
- [A] source of stem cells (autologous and allogenic)
- [B] types of stem cells (adult, embryonic and induced pluripotent)
- [C] size of contract service provider company (small-sized, mid-sized and large)
- [D] scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial)
- [E] key geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia and rest of the world)
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Introduction
4. Market Overview
5. Regulatory Landscape
6. Stem Cell Therapy Contract Manufacturers in North America
7. Stem Cell Therapy Contract Manufacturers in Europe and Asia-Pacific
8. Partnerships and Collaboration
9. Contract Manufacturing Opportunity Assessment
10. Capacity Analysis
11. Demand Analysis
12. Market Forecast
13. Key Performance Indicators
14. Concluding Remark
15. Executive Insights
16. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
17. Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations
