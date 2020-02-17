New York, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cash Logistics Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862962/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global cash logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing global banknote market.

In addition, growth of organic and inorganic prospects in cash logistics is anticipated to boost the growth of the global cash logistics market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global cash logistics market is segmented as below:

Servicecash-in-transitcash managementATM service



Geographic segmentation

APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Key Trends for global cash logistics market growth

This study identifies growth of organic and inorganic prospects in cash logistics as the prime reasons driving the global cash logistics market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global cash logistics market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global cash logistics market, including some of the vendors such as Brink’s Inc., Cash Logistik Security AG, CMS Info Systems Pvt. Ltd., G4S Plc, GardaWorld Security Corp., GSLS, Global Security Logistics Co., Loomis AB, Prosegur Cash SA and Security and Intelligence Services (India) Ltd. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862962/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001