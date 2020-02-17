Dublin, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Organic and Clean Label Food Shopper, 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Organic and Clean Label Food Shopper, 2nd Edition examines the dynamics of the current organic and clean label landscape, including shifts in consumer usage rates, cross-usage, psychographics, and demographics.
Organic products in the scope of this study include food and beverage products that are USDA certified organic and organic ingredients. Clean label products in the scope of this study are harder to define, as there is no established definition of clean label.
Products focused on in this study include those with animal welfare claims, environmentally friendly claims, free from claims (e.g., preservatives, additives, hormones, artificial ingredients, pesticides, antibiotics, gluten), and a number of other characterizations such as grass-fed, plant-based, natural, non-GMO, and local.
The reasons for and implications of shifts in consumer perception and behaviour are analyzed in the context of future market opportunities for product manufacturers as well as for retail channels (natural/speciality vs. mass/value), including private-label and internet opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Expanding Availability & Lower Prices are Key Factors to Increasing Sales of Clean Label & Organic Foods
- What Is "Clean Label"?
- Key Consumer Trends
- Scope
2. Clean Label Overview
- Highlights
- Definitions & Standards
- Clean Label
- There Is No Established Definition of "Clean Label"
- There Is No Hiding Behind a Clean Label
- Many Consumers Believe Cleaner Foods are Healthier, Tastier, Safer, and Better
- The Term "Processed" Is Arbitrary
- A Large Segment of the Population Avoids Added Sugars and Artificial Ingredients
- Organic
- Natural
- Non-GMO
- Grass-Fed
- Food Allergens
- Gluten-Free
- Animal Welfare-Related Label Claims
3. Organic & Clean Label Foods: Overview & Market Trends
- Highlights
- Organic Penetration and Sales Estimates from Different Sources
- Specialty Food Sales
- Growth in Household Usage of Organic Foods
- Fresh Food Categories Show Highest Usage Rates
- Consumption of Organic Fresh Produce Growing
- Food Safety Issues
- Most Consumers Are Not Very Confident in the U.S. Food Supply
- Animal Antibiotic Ban Reassures Consumers of the Safety of Animal Products
- Foodborne Illness Is the Number One Food Safety Concern Among Consumers
- Young Consumers Less Likely to Trust the Government in Product Recalls
- Chemical Contaminants Are a Food Safety Issue in Plant-Based and Organic Products
- New Information Can Change Level of Concern About Chemicals in Food
- Animal Welfare Issues
- More Consumers Want Animals Raised for Food to Be Treated Humanely
- Most Consumers Don't Think Animal Welfare Standards Are Upheld, and Understanding of Animal Welfare Claims Is Limited
- USDA Publishes Then Withdraws Rule on Organic Livestock Requirements
- "Humane" Claims May Signify No Meaningful Difference in Production Methods
- Trends in Restaurants & Grocery Store Takeout
- Clean Label & Organic Consumers Go Out to Eat More Frequently
- Consumers Think It Is Difficult to Follow a Plant-Based Diet While Eating Out
- Food Quality, Taste, and Cleanliness Are Key Factors When Choosing a Restaurant
- Consumers Think Food Labeling Is More Important When Shopping
- Organic/Natural Shoppers Approve of Healthier Fast Food
- Clean Label & Organic Consumers Are More Likely to Purchase Prepared Foods from Grocery Stores
- Differing Motivations for Purchasing Prepared Foods from Grocery Stores
- Unclean Ingredients Are Being Removed from Restaurant Menus
- Limited Time Offers Can Be Important to Test Markets for Clean Ingredients
- Clean Label Menu Items and Types of Restaurants Where Clean Label Is Important
- Although Many Plant-Based Foods Are Not Clean, They Are Being Launched in the Mainstream and Indicate More Room for Growth
- Plant-Based Substitutes for Animal Products Facing Definitional Challenges
- Personalized Nutrition
- Convenience Used to Mean Unhealthy Foods, But Meal Delivery Services Say No More
- Investing in Blockchain and Big Data to Satisfy Consumer Desires for Transparency
- Consumers Think Small and Medium Businesses Have More Credibility
- Organic Farming Takes Root, But Imports Still Meet Much of Demand
- Reformulating Functional Ingredients to Be Clean Label Friendly
4. Motivations for Organic & Clean Label Eating
- Highlights
- Core Clean Label and Organic Consumers Strongly Agree They Always Buy or Make Every Effort to Eat These Foods
- Extensive Overlap Between Clean Label and Organic Consumers
- Relative Importance of Clean Label Features When Shopping for Food
- Special Eating Practices Have a High Correlation with Eating Organic/Clean Label Foods
- People Who Are Gluten-Free, Vegan, or Vegetarian Are More Likely to Eat Clean Label/Organic
- Adherence to Special Diets Common Among the Population But Especially Likely with Clean Label and Organic Consumers
- Many Consumers Prefer Healthier Foods Without Additives
- Price Is the Biggest Hurdle to Adoption of Organic and Clean Label Eating
- Consumers Are Willing to Pay More for Clean Label Foods
5. Organic & Clean Label Retail Trends
- Highlights
- Where Organic and Clean Label Consumers Shop, and Why
- Organic and Cleaner Private Label Brands Have Wide Availability
- Organic Consumers Shop Around
- Clean Label Consumers Also Buy Natural & Specialty Foods from a Number of Venues
- Online Grocery Shopping and Food Delivery More Popular with Organic/Natural Shoppers
- Organic/Natural Foods Are More Mainstream Than Ever
- Organic/Natural Shoppers Prefer Local & Specialty Stores
- Clean Label and Organic Consumers Place Higher Priority on the Shopping Experience
- Trends in Fresh Produce
- More Consumers Are Trying to Increase Intake of Fresh Fruits and Vegetables
- Merchandising Is Key to Selling More Produce
- Opportunities for New Fresh Produce Products
- Who Buys Organic Produce?
- Trends in Meat & Seafood
- Seafood Sustainability
- Consumption of Meat and Plant-Based Alternatives
- Raising Animals More Naturally and Ethical Meat Consumption
- Opportunities for New Meat & Seafood Products
- Who Buys Organic Meat?
- Trends in Dairy
- Milk Consumption
- Animal Welfare Issues
- Opportunities for New Dairy Products
- New Plant-Based Dairy Alternatives
- Who Buys Organic Dairy Products?
- Trends in Packaged/Processed Foods
- The Clean Label Tradeoff
- Snacks
- Vegetarian and Vegan Foods
- Big Food Moving into Plant Proteins
- Plant Blends for Greater Nutrition
- Opportunities for New Organic Kitchen Staples
- Who Buys Organic Packaged Foods?
- Trends in Beverages
- Organic and Clean Label Consumers See Claims for Beverages as Lower Priority
- Clean Label and Organic Claims Are Also Less of a Priority for Selecting Alcoholic Beverages
- Fewer Beverages Have Clean Label Claims and Reformulating Beverage Ingredients Can Be More Difficult Than with Foods
- Opportunities for New Beverages
6. Consumer Demographics
- Highlights
- Age Is an Important Determinant of Natural/Organic Consumers
- Race/Ethnicity Also Play a Role
- Geographic Region
- Educational Achievement
- Presence of Children
- Household Income
7. Consumer Psychographics
- Highlights
- Clean Label Attitudes
- Environmental Responsibility Is Personal
- Foodie Preferences Common with Organic/Natural Consumers
- Engagement with Foods Through Cooking
- Novelty & Openness to Exploring New Foods
- Clean Label Consumers Consider Themselves Influential in Peer Groups & Communities
- Opportunity: Get Older Consumers More Interested in Eating Clean
