TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roger West ( www.rogerwest.com ), an award-winning marketing agency based in Tampa, has named Jennie Treby as its new President. Treby joined Roger West on Jan. 6, 2020 and brings more than 20 years of marketing, communications and public relations experience.



Treby will be responsible for overseeing client success, management and development. She also brings a new channel of services to the agency, leveraging her strengths as a brand strategy, messaging and positioning expert.

“I have known Jennie for many years, and her skillset and commitment to client satisfaction will fill a crucial role as we continue to grow the agency,” said Mike Westafer, CEO and founder of Roger West. “By expanding our offerings into messaging and communications strategies, we can provide clients with more comprehensive and integrated marketing solutions.”

Prior to joining Roger West, Treby was founder and president of HRG, a messaging strategy, brand development and PR services company, where she worked for 10 years with technology company Tribridge as well as with several high-growth organizations, from non-profits and start-ups to mid-market and global enterprises.

“I am very excited to join the Roger West team. Mike Westafer has built a first-class agency with a great reputation, and I look forward to working with the team to help our clients tell their stories, build brand recognition and drive revenue,” said Treby.

Treby serves on the Board of Advisors for Think Big for Kids and recently graduated from the Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship Small Business Executive Program. She holds a B.S. degree from Florida State University.

About Roger West

Roger West , founded in 2007, is an award-winning, digital marketing agency based in Tampa, Florida. The digital marketing agency meets at the intersection of creative and code, delivering innovative web and marketing solutions for businesses of all shapes and sizes. In 2019, the agency was listed as a top digital agency by DesignRush and Best Place to Work by the Tampa Bay Business Journal. Roger West offers a full suite of services ranging from paid media advertising, website development, creative services, digital marketing and more. For more information on Roger West, visit www.rogerwest.com .

