SpareBank 1 SMN has purchased 70 equity certificates at a price of NOK 102.82 per equity certificate.

After this transaction the bank owns 695 ECC’s.

Trondheim, 17 February 2020

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.