Our reports on global tea market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by functional benefits of tea.

In addition, rapid rise in consumption of green tea is anticipated to boost the growth of the global tea market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global tea market is segmented as below:

ProductBlack tea Green tea OthersDistribution channelOffline Online



Geographic segmentation

North America APAC Europe South America MEA



Key Trends for global tea market growth

This study identifies rapid rise in consumption of green tea as the prime reasons driving the global tea market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global tea market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global tea market, including some of the vendors such as Arteasans Beverages LLC, Associated British Foods Plc, ITO EN Ltd., NestlÃ© SA, Numi Inc., Starbucks Corp., Tata Global Beverages, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Republic of Tea and Unilever Group .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





