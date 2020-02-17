New York, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Superfoods Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862959/?utm_source=GNW

Market Segmentation

The global superfoods market is segmented as below:

ProductSuperfruits Superseeds and supergrains Edible seaweed Others



Geographic segmentation

North America APAC Europe South America MEA



Key Trends for global superfoods market growth

This study identifies numerous health benefits of superfoods as the prime reasons driving the global superfoods market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global superfoods market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global superfoods market, including some of the vendors such as Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., Creative Nature Ltd., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., General Mills Inc., Healthy Truth, Natures Superfoods LLP, Navitas LLC, Rhythm Superfoods LLC, Sunfood and Superlife Co. Pte. Ltd. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





