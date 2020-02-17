Valoe Corporation                     Stock Exchange Release          17 February 2020 at 16.05 Finnish time


Valoe Corporation's Extraordinary General Meeting was held on 17 February 2020 in Mikkeli, Finland.

Auditus Tilintarkastus Oy, business identification No. 0727888-1, was elected as the company’s auditor and KHT auditor Mikko Riihenmäki as the responsible auditor.


In Mikkeli 17 February 2020

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors


Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.