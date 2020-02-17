Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 17 February 2020 at 16.05 Finnish time





Valoe Corporation's Extraordinary General Meeting was held on 17 February 2020 in Mikkeli, Finland.

Auditus Tilintarkastus Oy, business identification No. 0727888-1, was elected as the company’s auditor and KHT auditor Mikko Riihenmäki as the responsible auditor.



In Mikkeli 17 February 2020

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors





For more information:

Iikka Savisalo, President and CEO, Valoe Corporation

Tel. +358 40 521 6082

email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

