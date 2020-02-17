Dublin, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Fiberglass Market By Type, By Resin, By Application, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian fiberglass market was valued at $779 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% to reach $1.2 billion by 2024.



Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to the extensive use of fiberglass in the construction industry. Fiberglass refers to a strong, lightweight material that consists of thin fibers of glass that can be transformed into a woven layer or used as reinforcement. Fiberglass is less strong and stiffer than carbon fiber-based composites, but less brittle and cheaper.



Increasing use of fiberglass for the manufacturing of automobile and aircraft body parts, owing to its high strength and lightweight properties is anticipated to drive the market growth. Though the fiberglass market in India is witnessing a healthy growth landscape, health related issues and unstable prices of raw materials are likely to hinder the market growth.



In terms of type, the Indian fiberglass market has been categorized into glass wool, direct & assembled roving, yarn, chopped strand and others. Of these categories, the glass wool and chopped strand segments are expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period, backed by growing automobile production in the country. Chopped strands are used to provide reinforcements in the automotive industry.



The Indian fiberglass market is oligopolistic in nature with the presence of both global and local players. A large number of players have embraced new technologies for manufacturing the products as per client prerequisites. The players are investing heavily in the R&D to introduce innovative products in the market.



Some of the leading players in the Indian fiberglass market are Saint-Gobain India Private Limited, Goa Glass Fibre Limited, U.P. Twiga Fiber Glass Ltd., Owens Corning, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

2014-2017 Base Year: 2018

2018 Estimated Year: 2019

2019 Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the Indian fiberglass market size.

To forecast the Indian fiberglass market based on type, resin, application and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian fiberglass market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indian fiberglass market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for the Indian fiberglass market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Indian fiberglass market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors considered while selecting a supplier

4.2. Product awareness and applicability & usage analysis

4.3. Challenges/issues faced post purchase

4.4. Unmet needs



5. India Fiberglass Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Glass Wool; Direct & Assembled Roving; Yarn; Chopped Strand; Others)

5.2.2. By Resin (Thermoset Resins; Thermoplastic Resins)

5.2.3. By Application (Construction & Infrastructure, Automotive, Wind Energy, Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Others)

5.2.4. By Company

5.2.5. By Region

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. South India Fiberglass Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type

6.2.2. By Resin

6.2.3. By Application



7. West India Fiberglass Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By Resin

7.2.3. By Application



8. North India Fiberglass Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By Resin

8.2.3. By Application



9. East India Fiberglass Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type

9.2.2. By Resin

9.2.3. By Application



10. Pricing Analysis



11. Supply Chain



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles

14.2.1. Basic Details

14.2.2. Financials (As reported)

14.2.3. Supply Chain Analysis

14.2.4. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence

14.2.5. Planned Investments

14.2.6. Pricing of Target Products

14.2.7. Market Positioning

14.3. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

13.3.1 SAINT-GOBAIN INDIA Private Limited

13.3.2 Goa Fiber Glass Private Limited

13.3.3 U.P. Twiga Fiber Glass Ltd.

13.3.4 Owens Corning

13.3.5 Jushi India Pvt. Ltd.

13.3.6 Montex Glass Fibre Indutries Private Limited

13.3.7 JR Fibreglass Industries Pvt. Ltd.

13.3.8 Ventura Fibre

13.3.9 Glassfibre & Allied Industries

13.3.10 PFG Fiber Glass (Kunshan) Co. Ltd.



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kqgjcc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900