Dublin, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Fiberglass Market By Type, By Resin, By Application, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian fiberglass market was valued at $779 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% to reach $1.2 billion by 2024.
Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to the extensive use of fiberglass in the construction industry. Fiberglass refers to a strong, lightweight material that consists of thin fibers of glass that can be transformed into a woven layer or used as reinforcement. Fiberglass is less strong and stiffer than carbon fiber-based composites, but less brittle and cheaper.
Increasing use of fiberglass for the manufacturing of automobile and aircraft body parts, owing to its high strength and lightweight properties is anticipated to drive the market growth. Though the fiberglass market in India is witnessing a healthy growth landscape, health related issues and unstable prices of raw materials are likely to hinder the market growth.
In terms of type, the Indian fiberglass market has been categorized into glass wool, direct & assembled roving, yarn, chopped strand and others. Of these categories, the glass wool and chopped strand segments are expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period, backed by growing automobile production in the country. Chopped strands are used to provide reinforcements in the automotive industry.
The Indian fiberglass market is oligopolistic in nature with the presence of both global and local players. A large number of players have embraced new technologies for manufacturing the products as per client prerequisites. The players are investing heavily in the R&D to introduce innovative products in the market.
Some of the leading players in the Indian fiberglass market are Saint-Gobain India Private Limited, Goa Glass Fibre Limited, U.P. Twiga Fiber Glass Ltd., Owens Corning, among others.
Years considered for this report:
Objective of the Study
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Factors considered while selecting a supplier
4.2. Product awareness and applicability & usage analysis
4.3. Challenges/issues faced post purchase
4.4. Unmet needs
5. India Fiberglass Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value & Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Type (Glass Wool; Direct & Assembled Roving; Yarn; Chopped Strand; Others)
5.2.2. By Resin (Thermoset Resins; Thermoplastic Resins)
5.2.3. By Application (Construction & Infrastructure, Automotive, Wind Energy, Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Others)
5.2.4. By Company
5.2.5. By Region
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6. South India Fiberglass Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type
6.2.2. By Resin
6.2.3. By Application
7. West India Fiberglass Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Type
7.2.2. By Resin
7.2.3. By Application
8. North India Fiberglass Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Type
8.2.2. By Resin
8.2.3. By Application
9. East India Fiberglass Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Type
9.2.2. By Resin
9.2.3. By Application
10. Pricing Analysis
11. Supply Chain
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Competition Outlook
14.2. Company Profiles
14.2.1. Basic Details
14.2.2. Financials (As reported)
14.2.3. Supply Chain Analysis
14.2.4. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence
14.2.5. Planned Investments
14.2.6. Pricing of Target Products
14.2.7. Market Positioning
14.3. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)
13.3.1 SAINT-GOBAIN INDIA Private Limited
13.3.2 Goa Fiber Glass Private Limited
13.3.3 U.P. Twiga Fiber Glass Ltd.
13.3.4 Owens Corning
13.3.5 Jushi India Pvt. Ltd.
13.3.6 Montex Glass Fibre Indutries Private Limited
13.3.7 JR Fibreglass Industries Pvt. Ltd.
13.3.8 Ventura Fibre
13.3.9 Glassfibre & Allied Industries
13.3.10 PFG Fiber Glass (Kunshan) Co. Ltd.
15. Strategic Recommendations
