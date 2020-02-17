JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web.com Group , a leading web technology company helping millions of customers around the globe thrive in a connected world, today announced the appointment of Michael Bouchet as Chief Information Officer (CIO). Bouchet joins Web with more than 25 years of experience in IT and strategic leadership, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Cloud and Infrastructure at One Call Care Management, a provider of specialized healthcare solutions for the workers’ compensation industry. Bouchet will report to Web.com Group CEO Sharon Rowlands and will be based in the company’s global headquarters in Jacksonville, FL.



While at One Call, Bouchet drove a service culture transformation across the IT organization and helped lead the development of a modern cloud infrastructure practice. In his new role, Bouchet will lead the information technology organization and be responsible for supporting Web’s operations through the delivery of innovative technology systems and platforms that accelerate the company’s growth strategy and digital transformation initiatives.

“We are very pleased to welcome Michael to Web’s leadership team,” said Sharon Rowlands, CEO of Web.com Group. “Michael brings a wealth of experience and creative thinking to the CIO position and his success in managing large-scale, global IT infrastructure and driving technological change will be invaluable as we continue our transformation.”

Prior to joining Web, Bouchet also held global IT leadership positions at JPMorganChase, BBVA, and RELX Group. Before One Call, he was VP of Global Infrastructure at RELX Group, where he was the executive responsible for technology infrastructure across 40 operating countries. Bouchet is skilled in strategic planning, large scale program execution, and crisis management, and has a consistent record of improving performance levels and reducing costs.

“This is a very exciting time in the history of Web.com Group,” said Bouchet. “I am thrilled to join the talented leadership team that is driving the company’s strategic growth and organizational transformation. I look forward to contributing to Web’s ongoing development and look forward to serving as an integral part of the company’s continued success.”

About Web.com Group

Web.com Group is a leading web technology company serving millions of customers around the world. Through our portfolio of brands – CrazyDomains, Network Solutions, Register.com, Sitebeat, Vodien and Web.com – we help customers of all sizes build an online presence that delivers results. Web has the breadth of capabilities and depth of knowledge to be your go-to partner in today’s always-on digital world. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in partnering with our customers to service their online presence needs. Learn more at www.web.com .

WEB.COM MEDIA CONTACT

Finn Partners for Web.com

(415) 348-2724

webdotcom@finnpartners.com



