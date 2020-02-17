Dublin, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World - Graphic Papers - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Report Coverage

Market volume and value

Per Capita consumption

Forecast of the market dynamics in the medium term

Worldwide production, split by region and country

Trade (exports and imports) in World

Export and import prices

Market trends, drivers and restraints

Key market players and their profiles

The global graphic papers market revenue in 2018 is estimated at $126.5B. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs, retail marketing costs, and retailers' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price).



Over the period under review, graphic paper consumption continues to indicate a slight drop. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 with an increase of 5.7% y-o-y. Over the period under review, the global graphic papers market attained its peak figure level at $155.5B in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2018, consumption remained at a lower figure.



Consumption by Country



The countries with the highest volumes of graphic paper consumption in 2018 were China (27M tonnes), the U.S. (17M tonnes) and Japan (11M tonnes), with a combined 45% share of global consumption. India, Germany, the UK, Indonesia, France, Italy and South Korea lagged somewhat behind, together accounting for a further 25%.



In value terms, China ($31.3B), the U.S. ($18.3B) and Japan ($9.3B) appeared to be the countries with the highest levels of market value in 2018, together comprising 47% of the global market.



The countries with the highest levels of graphic papers per capita consumption in 2018 were Germany (95 kg per person), Japan (85 kg per person) and the U.S. (53 kg per person).



Market Forecast 2019-2025



Depressed by shrinking demand for graphic papers worldwide, the market is expected to continue its downward consumption trend over the next seven years. The performance of the market is forecast to contract with an anticipated CAGR of -2.3% for the seven-year period from 2018 to 2025, which is projected to depress the market volume to 104M tonnes by the end of 2025.



Production 2007-2018



In 2018, approx. 121M tonnes of graphic papers were produced worldwide; coming down by -1.6% against the previous year. Overall, graphic paper production continues to indicate a moderate decrease. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2010 with an increase of 5.5% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global graphic papers production reached its maximum volume at 157M tonnes in 2007; however, from 2008 to 2018, production remained at a lower figure.



In value terms, graphic papers production stood at $116.9B in 2018 estimated at export prices. Overall, graphic paper production continues to indicate a slight deduction. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 with an increase of 6.9% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global graphic papers production attained its maximum level at $147.8B in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2018, production stood at a somewhat lower figure.



Production by Country



The country with the largest volume of graphic papers production was China (28M tonnes), comprising approx. 23% of total production. Moreover, graphic papers production in China exceeded the figures recorded by the world's second-largest producer, the U.S. (13M tonnes), twofold. Japan (11M tonnes) ranked third in terms of total production with an 8.7% share.



In China, graphic papers production expanded at an average annual rate of +1.8% over the period from 2007-2018. The remaining producing countries recorded the following average annual rates of production growth: the U.S. (-5.9% per year) and Japan (-3.4% per year).



Exports 2007-2018



In 2018, the global graphic papers exports stood at 46M tonnes, declining by -3.9% against the previous year. Over the period under review, graphic papers exports continue to indicate a significant deduction. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2010 with an increase of 6% against the previous year. The global exports peaked at 67M tonnes in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2018, exports remained at a lower figure.



In value terms, graphic papers exports totaled $39.5B in 2018. Overall, graphic papers exports continue to indicate a pronounced shrinkage. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 with an increase of 10% y-o-y. Over the period under review, global graphic papers exports reached their maximum at $62B in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2018, exports failed to regain their momentum.



Exports by Country



Finland (5,510K tonnes), Germany (5,227K tonnes) and Canada (5,221K tonnes) represented roughly 34% of the total exports of graphic papers in 2018. It was followed by Sweden (3,041K tonnes), Indonesia (2,793K tonnes), Austria (2,454K tonnes) and China (2,144K tonnes), together committing a 23% share of total exports. The following exporters - the U.S. (1,731K tonnes), France (1,653K tonnes), Belgium (1,559K tonnes), Russia (1,558K tonnes) and Italy (1,386K tonnes) - together made up 17% of total exports.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of exports, amongst the main exporting countries, was attained by Russia, while the other global leaders experienced mixed trends in the export figures.



In value terms, the largest graphic papers markets worldwide were Germany ($5B), Finland ($4.5B) and Canada ($3.6B), together accounting for 33% of global exports. These countries were followed by Indonesia, Sweden, Austria, China, the U.S., France, Italy, Belgium and Russia, which together accounted for a further 40%.



In terms of the main exporting countries, Russia recorded the highest rates of growth with regard to exports, over the last eleven-year period, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



Export Prices by Country



The average graphic papers export price stood at $852 per tonne in 2018, growing by 6.4% against the previous year. In general, the graphic papers export price, however, continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2011 an increase of 8.4% against the previous year. In that year, the average export prices for graphic papers reached their peak level of $940 per tonne. From 2012 to 2018, the growth in terms of the average export prices for graphic papers remained at a somewhat lower figure.



Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin; the country with the highest price was Italy ($1,006 per tonne), while Russia ($649 per tonne) was amongst the lowest.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by China, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



Imports 2007-2018



In 2018, the amount of graphic papers imported worldwide stood at 47M tonnes, declining by -4.2% against the previous year. Overall, graphic papers imports continue to indicate a noticeable slump. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2010 with an increase of 6% year-to-year. The global imports peaked at 67M tonnes in 2007; however, from 2008 to 2018, imports stood at a somewhat lower figure.



In value terms, graphic papers imports totaled $40.4B in 2018. Overall, graphic papers imports continue to indicate a noticeable decline. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 with an increase of 6.7% against the previous year. The global imports peaked at $61.4B in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2018, imports failed to regain their momentum.



Imports by Country



The U.S. (5,744K tonnes) and Germany (5,050K tonnes) represented roughly 23% of total imports of graphic papers in 2018. The UK (2,753K tonnes) took a 5.8% share (based on tonnes) of total imports, which put it in second place, followed by France (5.4%) and India (5.3%). Belgium (1,791K tonnes), Italy (1,762K tonnes), Poland (1,336K tonnes), China (1,252K tonnes), Spain (1,228K tonnes), the Netherlands (1,201K tonnes) and Mexico (1,113K tonnes) took a minor share of total imports.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of imports, amongst the main importing countries, was attained by India, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



In value terms, the largest graphic papers importing markets worldwide were the U.S. ($4.4B), Germany ($4.2B) and the UK ($2.3B), together comprising 27% of global imports. These countries were followed by France, India, Italy, Belgium, Poland, China, Spain, the Netherlands and Mexico, which together accounted for a further 30%.



Among the main importing countries, India recorded the highest growth rate of imports, over the last eleven years, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



Import Prices by Country



The average graphic papers import price stood at $851 per tonne in 2018, growing by 7.6% against the previous year. Overall, the graphic papers import price, however, it continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2018 an increase of 7.6% y-o-y. Over the period under review, the average import prices for graphic papers attained their maximum at $952 per tonne in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2018, import prices stood at a somewhat lower figure.



Average prices varied noticeably amongst the major importing countries. In 2018, major importing countries recorded the following prices: in France ($881 per tonne) and Mexico ($878 per tonne), while India ($730 per tonne) and the U.S. ($763 per tonne) were amongst the lowest.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the U.S., while the other global leaders experienced a decline in the import price figures.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pihp0x

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900