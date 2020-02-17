DENVER, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire – CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company part of the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), is pleased to announce it will once again collaborate with GIE Media to serve as an official media sponsor of Cannabis Conference 2020 , presented by Cannabis Business Times, Cannabis Dispensary, and Hemp Grower magazines. Cannabis Conference 2020 will take place April 21-23 at Paris Las Vegas in exciting Las Vegas, Nevada.



“We greatly enjoyed our participation in GIE Media’s 2019 Cannabis Conference, which also took place in Las Vegas, and we are very pleased to return again this year as an official media sponsor,” said Cami Cox, director of analytics and reporting for CannabisNewsWire. “This conference features some of the cannabis industry’s greatest innovations on display, with some of the industry’s most outstanding businesses and players in attendance, all of which make this a standout event in the cannabis space and very worth attending.”

As part of its sponsorship of the conference, CannabisNewsWire will heighten the visibility of Cannabis Conference 2020 and its participants via social media, official InvestorBrandNetwork newsletters , press releases distributed throughout North America via NetworkWire (an IBN brand), direct outreach to journalists, and official IBN websites including CannabisNewsWatch , CBDWire and HempWireNews .

“We are excited to have CannabisNewsWire return to once again serve as a sponsor of Cannabis Conference and continue to help build and strengthen our event,” said Jim Gilbride, Group Publisher for the Cannabis Conference. “CNW’s team of experts offers an unparalleled commitment to quality, and the InvestorBrandNetwork’s vast distribution network and comprehensive approach effectively ensure that our message will be broadly shared with those desiring to learn more about the future of the fast-growing cannabis industry and the exciting new products, innovations and practices being launched within it.”

For additional information about Cannabis Conference 2020, including event registration, visit www.CannabisConference.com .

About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”) , one of 40+ brands within our InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news; (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks to quickly update investors in the space; (3) enhances corporate press releases; (4) provides social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

For more information, please visit www.CannabisNewsWire.com .

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer